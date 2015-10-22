Kate Middleton stuns in red Jenny Packham gown for first state banquet

Lady in red! Kate Middleton looked sensational as she attended her first ever state banquet on Tuesday. The 33-year-old was as radiant as ever as she marked the exciting milestone wearing a Jenny Packham gown, accessorizing with a dazzling tiara.

Photo: Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mother showed off her style credentials in the beautiful gown, which featuredcap sleeves, a sweeping train and sparkling embellishment details. The color of her dress was a perfect nod to her guests' home country. Red is not only the color of China's flag but an important color in their culture, symbolizing good fortune and joy. It is found everywhere during the Chinese New Year and other holidays and family gatherings.

Her make-up was equally as striking, with Kate opting for dark brown eye shadow and lightly bronzed cheeks. Her luscious brunette locks were swept back in an elegant updo, her bangs pulled back and styled in a side part.

Photo: Getty Images



Royal enthusiasts have been speculating for weeks as to which tiara the Duchess would choose for the special occasion, and they were quick to note the royal had once again chosen the Lotus Flower tiara, which she donned at the annual diplomatic reception in 2013. She has only been pictured wearing a tiara twice in public before – the other occasion being her 2011 wedding when she wore the Cartier Halo tiara.

Joined by husband Prince William, Duchess Kate was making her highly anticipated debut at the Buckingham Palace event, held in honor of the Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping – but the banquet also served as her first glitzy night out since the end of her maternity leave.

Photo: Getty Images

Joining the guest of honor and his wife were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as other members of the royal family including Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who enjoyed afternoon tea at Clarence House with the president and his wife earlier that day, did not attend.