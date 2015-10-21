Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden views the Balmain for H&M collection

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden got a look at the much anticipated Balmain for H&M collection while visiting the brand's flagship store in Lima, Peru on Monday. The 38-year-old and her husband Prince Daniel are in the country on an official visit.

The future queen is a big fan of the Swedish clothing giant and often steps out in their clothes to attend royal engagements, including when she wore an H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection dress to attend her brother Carl-Philip’s wedding in June. The stunning floor-length dress is from the brand's eco-friendly line that is "good for people, the planet and your wallet" according to the store's official website.

The royal was impressed by the Balmain for H&M collection Photo: HOLA Peru

Showing off her baby bump, the mother-of-one chose a high-neck red Seraphine dress for the royal engagement. She accessorized the elegant frock with a black leather clutch, a gold dragonfly broach and a black and white floral pin in her hair.

It was a busy day for the royal couple as they began their day at the Nordic-Latin seminar on education. Later they were accompanied to the Museo de Arqueologia y Antropologia, the largest and oldest museum in Peru documenting the history of the Latin American country, before finally finishing their long day of engagements at the shopping center.

The heir to the Swedish throne and her husband were shown around the shop during their royal visit to Peru Photo: HOLA Peru

The final stop on their royal tour of South America is to Colombia on Friday before returning home to Sweden. Prince Daniel and his wife of five years announced that they were expecting their second child together in early September.

The couple used Facebook to announce the happy news, writing: “Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are happy to announce that The Crown Princess is expecting their second child. The birth is expected to take place in March of 2016.”