Kate Middleton and Prince William: Highlights from the Chinese state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, who were given a ceremonial welcome when they arrived in London on Tuesday, found fabulous hosts in Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Duchess Kate during their four-day visit to the UK. <br> All eyes were on royal favorite Kate who made headlines when she chose the Lotus Flower tiara for her first State Banquet on the Chinese leader's first night in the UK. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She looked sensational in a red Jenny Packham gown and spent the evening seated next to the President. <bR> Photo: Getty Images
The color of her dress was a perfect nod to her guests' home country. Red is not only the color of China's flag but an important color in their culture, symbolizing good fortune and joy. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Joining the guest of honor and his wife were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as other members of the royal family including Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.<br> Photo: Getty Images
During the banquet, Queen Elizabeth gave a speech in which she touched on her grandson William's first visit to China in March of this year – the first time a senior royal had made such a tour in nearly 30 years <br> Photo: Getty Images
The following morning, Kate made an equally stylish statement as she and husband Prince William met the President. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The two couples gathered at Lancaster House in central London to attend the "Creative Collaborations" exhibition, celebrating the cultural ties – both existing and future – between Great Britain and China.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate looked regal in a purple lace Dolce & Gabbana knee-length dress.<br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess seemed to be having a great time during the presentation by the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA).<br> Photo: Getty Images
The royals and the President also met Hong Kong-born film star Jackie Chan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The V.I.P. group also checked out 'Dr Who' props, and Kate seemed to be very taken with a glam evening gown which was on show.<br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved