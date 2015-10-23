Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia of Spain: Royal style twins

They are often at the top of royal fashion polls, so it comes as no surprise to know that the Duchess of Cambridge and Spain's own royal style star Queen Letizia share sartorial tastes. A case in point was the high-necked lace gown which Kate Middleton wore to an engagement with China's President Xi Jinping his week.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL GALLERY

The Duchess of Cambridge's dress is Dolce & Gabbana while Letizia is wearing Felipe Varela Photo: Getty Images

The Spanish queen loves lace dresses for day and evening, usually from the atelier of local designer Felipe Varela. Kate's fall purple shift costing $3,495 was actually by Dolce & Gabbana, who had previously expressed a wish to dress her. The Italian choice was unusual for the patriotic Duchess, who tends to stick to British designers.

And the similarities don't end there. Both ladies have become mistresses of the 'high-low' mix: former anchorwoman Letizia, 43, is just as likely to be seen in reasonably priced Spanish brands Mango, Adolfo Dominguez and Uterqüe as high-end designers.

Letizia loves red even more than Kate with several gowns in the color Photo: Getty Images

For daytime the two ladies like clean, structured looks and sky-high heels to match their tall husbands. King Felipe is 6ft 5in to his consort's 5ft 7in, while Kate is 5ft 10in to Prince William's 6ft 3in.

Color is also key in the royal wardrobe. When Kate stepped out in a distinctive Catherine Walker dress on tour in Canada, it echoed Letizia, who knows a fire-engine hued outfit really makes her stand out from the crowd and owns several red gowns.

Both royals rock the off duty look Photo: Getty Images

When she's off duty Felipe's wife likes to look more like a classic cool girl about town with outfits that are unfussy and fit in with her image of herself as a working mother. Nailing the relaxed yet chic look, both she and mother-of-two Kate are often seen wearing skinny jeans and casual tops – a timeless look even we non-royals can aspire to.