Prince William and Kate Middleton tour Dundee, Scotland

For their latest tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned Scotland, where their romance began! After spending a sweet evening together in St Andrews, the place where they fell in love during college, the couple arrived in Dundee on Friday morning.

The couple are in the city for a royal visit that will focus on mental health in young, an issue which holds a special place in the Duchess'heart. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom has previously spoken about the need to provide early support to children, and earlier this month Kate marked World Mental Health day with a charity visit.

Kate and William visited the royal research ship Discovery in DundeePhoto: Getty Images

William and Kate, who are known as The Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, started their day at the Dundee Repertory Theatre, where a crowd of around 200 adoring locals waited to greet the couple.

The royals took part in a family fun day where they met other parents who are benefiting from mental health charity programs. The Cambridges also met crew and staff who have been working on a theatre piece, In Her Shadows, which explores a young woman's relationship with depression and the stigmas surrounding the illness. The play is part of the Scottish Mental Health Arts and Film Festival, an annual event held in October.

The 33-year-old Duchess is championing a cause close to her heart– promoting mental health in young people Photo: Getty Images

During their trip to Scotland, William and Kate, both 33, will meet youth who have faced mental health issues and also join others in an anti-bullying workshop.