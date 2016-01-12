Princess Marie-Chantal and Queen Letizia's busy week plus other royal highlights

The Greek royals were touring U.S. universities while Queen Letizia was fighting global hunger in Italy. Here are the royal highlights of the week.
Queen Letizia of Spain jetted to Milan for World Food Day - with the focus on cutting food waste globally - where she met with Jose Graziano da Silva, Director General of FAO (United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture - of which Letizia is also an ambassador) and Ertharin Cousin, Executive Director of the World Food Programme. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Marie-Chantal had a busy week escorting her son Prince Constantine-Alexios around several Ivy League universities, bumping into Tatiana Von Furstenberg and her daughter Antonia and celebrating sister Pia's birthday. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Lady Kitty Spencer prepped for a posh night out at the Women of the Year Awards at the Bulgari Spa. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer
¡Olé! Secretary of State John Kerry was gifted his very own classical Spanish guitar while visiting King Felipe in Madrid. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After her whistle-stop Italian trip, Queen Letizia was back in Madrid looking smoking hot in a red dress suit for the annual meeting of the Board of Instituto Cervantes. <br> Photo: Gtres
Empress Michiko turned 81 and talked about her family in an official press release: "Kako, the younger daughter of Prince and Princess Akishino, has come of age and has started carrying out official duties, while Mako, the older daughter, has returned in good form after a year of studying abroad. Over the past year, Kako has had many new experiences, studying for her university entrance examination, carrying out official duties as an adult member of the Imperial Family, starting at a new university and has worked hard to fulfill the various roles, at times also taking care of her young brother Hisahito in the place of her parents. So I am sure that she is much relieved that Mako is now back." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis took a tranquil walk in the park - 'Who says city life can't be serene? weekend bliss selfie!' Photo: Instagram/@elisabethtnt
Tatiana Blatnik went shopping: "Saturday mornings at the market- the best #fresh #local #seasonal produce and a car of patient hungry men :-)" <br> Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik
Princess Marie-Chantal's fall tour of U.S. universities continued with a stop at Harvard as she also took the time to promote her childrens wear line. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Queen Rania of Jordan shared the cutest #Throwback pic of Prince Hashem, captioning it "My little champion, throwback to his first trophy in 2008." <br> Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
