Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden talks about her pregnancy: Video

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden talks about her pregnancy

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's baby bump is blossoming and the Swedish royal is looking better than ever. Opening up about her second pregnancy she revealed to HELLO!'s sister publication ¡HOLA! that she is "doing fine".

The couple have been on an official visit to Colombia last week and during her engagements in the city of Cartagena, Victoria stopped for a chat. "How do you like it so far in Colombia?" a reporter asked.

"It's a remarkably beautiful place I must say," said Crown Princess Victoria, who is on an official visit to Colombia Photo: Getty Images

"It's beautiful," said the princess, holding out her arms in delight. "It's a remarkably beautiful place I must say. We had a very nice day today and I must say [Cartagena] is a beautiful city."

When asked about her pregnancy, Victoria added: "I'm doing very fine, thank you. But I'm running late!"

The 38-year-old royal and her husband Daniel were on their way to a reception hosted by the mayor of Cartagena, Dionisio Velez.

Victoria, who gave a speech at the event, looked a vision in a pale lilac silk and lace dress that featured an empire line, highlighting her growing bump. The angelic dress was made by maternity brand Seraphine – a fave with Victoria and other royals and celebrities including Kate Middleton.

During their visit to Peru the royal couple visited the H&M flagship store in Lima Photo: ¡HOLA! Peru



Earlier that day the princess and her husband Daniel were given a tour of Cartagena's historic centre, where they were able to take in the beauty of the old port town. The royals also met with an organization that helps reintegrate former guerrilla members into society and later attended a conference on the Caribbean shipping association.

Princess Estelle's parents had flown in from Peru, where they began their South American visit on Monday. One of their engagements included a visit to H&M's flagship store in Lima to view the new Balmain x H&M collection.

As a fan of the Swedish clothing giant, Victoria, who often wears the high-street brand on royal duty, was no doubt excited to see the new stock and looked particularly drawn to a faux fur jacket.

The future queen and her husband Prince Daniel announced their baby news last month.

"Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are happy to announce that The Crown Princess is expecting their second child," a statement from the royal palace confirmed last month. "The birth is expected to take place in March of 2016."

The couple already have three-year-old daughter Princess Estelle, who is no doubt looking forward to becoming a big sister in the new year.