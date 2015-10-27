Princess Tatiana of Greece: ‘Being a Princess is not about acting like one'

Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark usually likes to keep a low-profile, but the 35-year-old beauty, who formerly worked in PR for Diane von Furstenberg, has just given an interview where she talks about something we'd all like to know: what is it really like to be a princess?

"Once in a while I'll put on a ball gown and a tiara, but apart from that my life is very simple," she said in a new interview Photo: Getty Images

While speaking to the Globe and Mail about her new endeavor that supports Greek fashion and lifestyle boutiques, Princess Tatiana, who married Prince Nikolaos of Greece in 2010, said: “The irony is that prior to marrying my husband, I felt that I had to behave like a princess, and dress like a princess, and wear tiaras and tights and beige pumps. And I sort of acted like a princess!”

Venezuela-born Tatiana, who formerly worked in PR for designer Diane von Furstenberg, married Prince Nikolaos of Greece in 2010 Photo: Getty Images

However, Tatiana reveals the reality is far from what many imagine. “Now I just happen to be married to a prince. I lead a very, very normal life. I’m very active, very sporty. I have a daily routine like everyone else. Once in a while I’ll put on a ball gown and tiara. But apart from that, my life is very simple, but still very exciting. I think that the irony is that after marrying a prince, I realized that it’s not about acting like a princess, it’s just being who you are.”



"The irony is that prior to marrying my husband, I felt that I had to behave like a princess," she said Photo: Getty Images

Discussing her community spirit the Venezuelan-born princess said she is excited about working alongside local artists with her company TRIA ETC and that she is aware of her “sizeable social responsibility”.

“I was a charity representative in high school, I studied sociology at Georgetown, I did quite a lot of social work," she said. "Community service has always been something very close to my heart.” In fact, her dedication to philanthropy is part of her before and after. “I think that marrying Nikolaos made it grow in me. And now I have found an outlet.”