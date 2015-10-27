Princess Eugenie supports grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie had a chance to lend her support to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at a special awards ceremony on Monday night at Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty was presenting a $1.5 million prize to Dr Robert Langer for his advances in engineering.

During the event, held in the palace's lavish Throne Room, the Queen gave out the award in the presence of select guests and other members of the royal family including Eugenie, Princess Anne and Prince Philip. As guests mingled, Eugenie, 25, was pictured chatting and shaking hands with attendees.

Princess Eugenie supported her grandmother at the prize-giving Photo: Getty Images

The Princess is back on the royal circuit following her move from New York City earlier this year. Eugenie, who works at top London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, had lived in the Big Apple since 2013 where she worked at online auction house Paddle8.

Eugenie, however, has made trips back to the U.S. and last month attended a fundraiser with her mom Sarah Ferguson and her older sister Princess Beatrice in Manhattan.

The trio were joined by rapper 50 Cent at the BGC Charity Day on Wall Street, raising money for the ongoing relief since the attacks on the World Trade Center, 14 years ago.

The Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip looked to be thoroughly enjoying their evening Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile 89-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who wore a cream and gold dress, gave Dr. Langer her winning smile as she handed him the trophy. The doctor received the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering for "his revolutionary advances and leadership in engineering at the interface with chemistry and medicine," according to the award's official website.

It is estimated that over two billion lives have been improved by the technologies that Dr. Langer's lab has created.