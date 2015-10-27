Kate Middleton dazzles in patterned Erdem gown at London gala

Kate Middleton has been on a fashion winning streak this week. Stepping out on Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a patterned floor-length Erdem gown to the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala. The event, hosted at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, celebrated the work of The Art Room, one of Kate’s many charitable patronages.

Kate arrived in style to this year's 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Photo: Getty Images

Blooming in red, white and blue florals, the Duchess let her hair down and was all smiles. The mom of two made a stylish solo arrival on the red carpet, a mere 24 hours after she dazzled in blue Jenny Packham at the Spectre premiere alongside her husband Prince William and Prince Harry. The black tie affair capped off a busy day for the senior royal, who spent Tuesday afternoon meeting with staff and children from Chance U.K. in north London.

The Hedge Funds Gala followed Monday's fashionable outing in Jenny Packham Photo: Getty Images

The Art Room offers art as therapy to children experiencing emotional and behavioral difficulties, in order to increase their self-esteem, self confidence and independence. Before guests sat down for dinner, Kate presented the 100WHF 2015 European Industry Leadership Award.

White Kate was busy turning heads at the gala; her husband had his own engagement to attend. The Duke of Cambridge represented the Queen at investiture ceremonies at Buckingham Palace where he presented notable names with OBE honors.