Kate Middleton wears her favorite family jewels in London

She is known for recycling her favorite outfits, so it comes as no surprise that the Duchess of Cambridge has been seen wearing pieces borrowed from the family jewelry box. This week she donned earrings owned by mother Carole Middleton and another pair inherited from Prince William’s great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

The earrings perfectly complemented her pale blue Jenny Packham gown Photo: Getty Images

Attending the premiere of the James Bond film Spectre on Monday night the mother-of-two wore Robinson Pelham earrings, set with blue topaz and diamonds in white gold, that her mom wore for the royal wedding reception back in 2011.

To show off the stunning accessories, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s mother wore her hair in a chic and intricate updo that complemented her haute couture Jenny Packham gown. The blue chiffon dress featured a crossover front with a simple V-neck and draping at the back showing off a hint of Kate’s lower back.

The Duchess wore the late Queen Mother's earrings and a diamond bracelet Photo: Getty Images

On Tuesday evening Kate was out again in London attending the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

The royal chose a floral silk dress by London-based label Erdem worth over $4,000 and accessorized the look with Queen Elizabeth's late mother's diamond and sapphire fringe earrings. She also showed off a diamond bracelet father-in-law Prince Charles gave her as a wedding present.

Kate's diamond bracelet, worn with Princess Diana's sapphire ring, was a gift from father-in-law Prince Charles Photo: Getty Images

This week has been an amazing one for royal style watchers. Kate has been showing off not just her jewelry collection but also gowns and dresses from her favorite designers. She re-wore an Orla Kiely outfit for a charity visit and a Tabitha Web space-print dress for a screening of Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas.