Royal kids: Princess Leonor of Spain's adorable wardrobe

There are plenty of stylish princesses, but Spain's Princess Leonor, who turns 10 on October 31, stands out as one tiny royal who has been perfectly put together from day one! <br> Here, we take a look back at the future queen's adorable style (no doubt inherited from her glamorous mom Queen Letizia) from her toddler days to her poised and perfect tweens. <br><br>Photo: Gtres
Enjoying a day out with Dad, the 1-year-old Princess looked adorable dressed in a white sundress and tiny sandals to attend the King's Cup sailing competition. <br> Photo: Gtres
Accompanying her newborn sister Princess Sofia out of the hospital, little Leonor wore a red and white spotted dress topped off with a red bolero. <br>Photo: Gtres
A cherubic Leonor attended the christening of her little sister Princess Sofia in a cap-sleeved dress and Mary Janes.<br> Photo: Gtres
Wearing a cute cupcake dress for a day out during the royal family's summer vacation in Mallorca. <br> Photo: Gtres
The little royal stayed cool in a rosy dress that matched her little sister's – and complemented mom Queen Letizia's – for a walk with her parents around the bay of the Spanish island. <br> Photo: Gtres
Pretty in pink again to attend Easter Mass at the Palma de Mallorca cathedral.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Leonor donned pink and green florals to go to church with grandmother Queen Sofia. <br> Photo: Gtres
Cool winter style! The Princess combined shorts and tights as she kept up her pint-sized fashion game in the cold weather. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Growing up fast! Leonor showed off her casual street style in the Spanish capital, Madrid. <br> Photo: Gtres
Looking elegant and stylish, the future queen wore pale rose – and her little sister Princess Sofia was in complementing blue – on the day her father, Felipe, became King in 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Months later, Queen Letizia and her little Princesses were picture perfect at Spain's National Day military parade. <br> Photo: Getty Images
With her more sophisticated haircut and flower print blouse, Leonor was cute and comfy while on vacation with her family during summer 2015. <br> Photo: Gtres
