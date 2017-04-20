Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding menu sells for $1,250

One lucky person now has a piece of royal history! A menu card from a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's lavish royal wedding sold for $1,250 at the Nate D. Sanders Auctions in L.A. on Thursday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in April 2011 Photo: Getty Images

The menu, which is printed on ivory cardstock, has a green floral border with gold trim, and features Prince Charles' heraldic badge of three white ostrich feathers coming from a gold crown. The menu card also features the German phrase "Ich Dien (I serve)" and a food stain from the lavish event.

The Duke, 33, and Duchess, 33, were married on April 29, 2011, at the Westminster Abbey in London in front of a host of royal guests and viewers from across the world. The newly appointed princess wore a chic wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, which is still garnering wedding dress inspiration.

Photo: Nate D. Sanders Auctions

While the wedding ceremony was broadcast to the public, the dinner inside the Palace, where the menu was featured, was for the royal couple's closest family and friends, including William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, his best man and brother Prince Harry and Kate's sister and bridesmaid Pippa Middleton.

Listed on the menu card that has a slight smudge stain, is the three-course meal the approximately 300 guests were served - which included: marinated South Uist salmon, Lyme Bat crab langoustines and a fresh herb salad. Guests were also served honey ice cream, sherry trifle and chocolate parfait for dessert.

William and Kate celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this past April with a trip to Buckingham Palace with Prince George, 2, despite the Duchess being heavily pregnant with baby number two, little Princess Charlotte.