Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and more royal highlights of the week

Baby bumps, adorable future queens and emotional engagements take center stage in this week's royal highlights. <br> Prince Harry hugged helicopter door gunner and war veteran Kirsty Ennis as he met with members of the Walking With The Wounded team at Buckingham Palace. Six members of the Walk of Britain team had just concluded their 1000-mile charity trek to London, which began in Scotland in August.<br><br> Photo: Getty Images
A stylish Queen Letizia of Spain grabbed attention as she held court at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
College student Princess Olympia of Greece posted a fashionable selfie, captioning it: "When your [university] has good lighting..." <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Queen Elizabeth and a canine pal met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, John Key, in a cozy room at Windsor Castle. <bR> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway uploaded the cutest selfie with her daughter, future queen Princess Ingrid, 11.<br> Photo: Twitter/@CrownPrincessMM
King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia had a wonderful time visiting Town Of The Year 2015, Colombres, Spain.<br> Photos: ¡Hola!
A bundled up Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis enjoyed the colors of fall, captioning this shot: "Me, my shadow and a little house in the prairie. #movingin #countrybumpkin."<br> Photo: Instagram/@elisabethtnt
As Prince Carl Philip of Sweden took on a reporter's questions, his pregnant wife Princess Sofia showed off her tiny baby bump at The Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences' gala in Stockholm. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Actress and princess Theodora Greece, second from right, was busy with a TV taping of "The Tomorrow Show." <br> Photo: Instagram/@tgreece
"Say cheese!" Prince Henrik snapped a photo of his wife Queen Margrethe of Denmark in Indonesia, where the royal couple were on a state visit to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations. <br> Photo: Getty Images
It was a whirlwind week for Queen Rania of Jordan, who accompanied her husband King Abdullah to the Human Resources Development committee, checked out the Jordan River Foundation (@JordanRiverFdn) and visited the Charitable Society for Women in Jerash. She also posted a 2004 throwback photo of her "sweet little companion" daughter Princess Salma, top right. <br> Photos: Instagram/@queenrania
Getting into the Halloween spirit, Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, left, donned a Gothic disguise in London for the "A Beautiful Darkness" Halloween exhibition<br> Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer
Princess Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill posted this family portrait and sweet message on the Swedish Royal Family site after Prince Nicolas' christening: "We wish to express our sincere thanks for all the congratulations, gifts and kind wishes shown to us at the christening of our son... Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated!" <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Gloucester visited Bermuda to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Royal Bermuda Regiment. <br>Photo: Government House, Bermuda
From left to right, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal of Saudia Arabia, Sophie Wessex and Prince Albert of Monaco attended the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Dinner In Honor Of Winston Churchill at Sotheby's in London, England.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece shared a throwback photo starring husband Crown Prince Pavlos to celebrate 17-year-old son Prince Constantine's birthday <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Princess Tatiana of Greece, right, used Instagram to give a birthday shout-out to her sister: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SISTER! Without a doubt we share the best laughs & giggle attacks! Contagious #laughter #laughterasmedicine see u soon @anouchkablatnik."<br> Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik
Queen Letizia and Prince Felipe hosted the Princess of Asturias awards, where director Francis Ford Coppola was honored, top right, and Felipe's mom Queen Sofia, below right, got a standing ovation. <br>Photos: ¡Hola!
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved