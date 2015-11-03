Prince William and Kate Middleton tackle social media cyberbullying

Prince William has spoken about how becoming a father to 2-year-old Prince George and 6-month-old Princess Charlotte has inspired his conservation campaigns. Now he is on a new mission with wife Kate Middleton to tackle another serious problem: cyberbullying.

Next year, William and Kate hope to sit down with social media companies including Facebook and Twitter in an effort to "crack the issue." Royal aides told Britain's the Sunday Times: "The Duke definitely wants to meet them and hear what they think can be done, what needs to change and what he can do to help. It's an area that's being explored."

“Their role as parents is definitely shaping their perceptions on the issues. As parents themselves they want to speak out and see what more can be done for young people who are victims of cyberbullying and all forms of bullying.”

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF WILLIAM & KATE'S INSPIRING VISIT TO SCOTLAND



The royal couple have been visiting youth projects and colleges to find out about the problem Photo: Getty Images



The newspaper reports that the future King has already had informal discussions with some companies and is keen for further "constructive dialogue".

William and Kate have been doing all they can to learn about the issue first hand and are concerned about the issue given what young people have told them during their recent meetings. Last week the couple traveled to Scotland where they visited youth projects and participated in an anti-bullying workshop with children.

Their engagements also included one at Dundee Repertory Theatre, where actors and staff have been working on a play about a young woman struggling with depression.

Kate has made promoting mental health in young people a personal mission Photo: Getty Images



It follows a visit to a MIND charity project last month at which mother of two Kate marked World Mental Health day. Meanwhile, William has urged victims of bullying to identify their support network for times of trouble. He named his wife, brother, father, grandparents and pet dog Lupo.