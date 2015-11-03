Princess Beatrice joins parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in London

It was a royal family reunion for Princess Beatrice and her parents Monday night. The young royal, 27, joined mom Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her father Prince Andrew at St. James's Palace for Pitch@Palace's entrepreneurial event.

Princess Beatrice Photo: Getty Images

The family convened for the organization's fourth gathering November 2. Andrew founded the initiative to help entrepreneurs accelerate their business ideas by connecting them with potential supporters. Beatrice and her mother were on hand to support Andrew at the palace event.

Sarah Ferguson Photo: Getty Images

Even though Sarah and Andrew divorced in 1996, the two remain on great terms. Earlier this year, the former couple was photographed together enjoying each other's company at he Royal Ascot.

Speaking in a previous interview, Sarah revealed, " The York family is a tight unit. We’ve always been a tight unit." That was evident Monday night as the family made their rounds socializing with guests.





Prince Andrew Photo: Getty Images

Pitch@Palace's fourth installment focused on Internet of Things and Smart Cities. Knyttan a start-up technology group was named the evening's winner.