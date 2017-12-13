Royals wearing Séraphine: See which royal moms-to-be love the maternity brand

<b>Séraphine is the go-to maternity label for many celebrities, but it was admittedly spotting Kate Middleton stepping out in New York City wearing the brand's 'Marina' maternity coat that sticks out as a career highlight for founder Cecile Reinaud. "I'll never forget the moment that the Duchess of Cambridge began her first official tour of the States wearing our coat," told HELLO!. And the brand's roster of royal fans has only grown over the past few years! Check out all the pregnant princesses who love Séraphine.</B> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE</strong></a> In a defining moment for the brand, Kate wore the purple and black 'Marina' during a royal visit to New York while pregnant with Prince George in 2014. Photo: Getty Images
Pregnant with baby #3 in 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge has been getting plenty of wear out of her maternity clothes! She wore the 'Marina' again in December 2017, to the 'Magic Mums' community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust. Photo: Getty Images
Kate has been a fan of the maternity brand for some time and has worn many of their pieces during her pregnancies. To open the new Kensington Leisure Center in January 2015, while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the Duchess wore the brand's 'Natasha' coat. Photo: Getty Images
Séraphine dresses are even keepers after the baby is born! The Duchess chose Séraphine's fuchsia front knot dress for Prince George's first official photo. Here's the happy family with Lupo, the couple's cocker spaniel, and the Middleton's dog Tilly the retriever in the garden of the Middleton family home in August 2013 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Photo: Michael Middleton - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zara-phillips/"><strong>ZARA PHILLIPS</strong></a> While pregnant with daughter Mia Tindall, Zara – who is Prince William's cousin – also fell in love with the British label's designs. The Olympic equestrian wore a blue color block maternity gown to attend the Boodles Ball in London. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-madeleine/"><strong>PRINCESS MADELEINE</strong></a> Queen Silvia of Sweden's younger daughter chose the brand for one of her highest-profile appearances of the year – the Nobel Prize gala in Stockholm in December 2017. Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset.se
The Swedish royal has lots of the company's pieces in her wardrobe, including this wool and cashmere coat that she wore for her father's King Carl Gustaf's 69th birthday in 2015. Photo: Getty Images
While pregnant with her second child, Princess Madeleine wore a cropped peplum maternity jacket for a royal audience with Pope Francis. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria/"><strong>CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA</strong></a> Taking tips from her sister Madeleine, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden started wearing Séraphine dresses during her second pregnancy. The future queen looked chic in a print wrap-style dress while visiting Varmland in November 2015. Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
Joined by her daughter Princess Estelle while pregnant with second child Oscar, the Swedish Crown Princess wore a custom-made purple dress and matching pillbox hat for a family christening. Photo: Getty Images
In another custom-made dress, designed by Séraphine founder Cecile Reinaud, Princess Victoria showed off her growing baby bump during a state visit to South America in 2015. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong>PRINCESS SOFIA</strong></a> While pregnant in 2016, Madeleine and Victoria's sister-in-law showed she too is a fan! During a visit to Riddarholm Church, the Swedish royal looked classic and stylish in an all black maternity ensemble, which featured a belted coat and maternity blouse from Séraphine. Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved