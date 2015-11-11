Prince Daniel of Sweden breaks his silence about his kidney transplant

Prince Daniel has opened up about undergoing a kidney transplant in 2009, just three months after his engagement to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was announced. Daniel has never spoken about his health, but in a new interview with local magazine Dagens Industri, the 42-year-old Prince opened up about his health as he revealed that it was father, Olle Westling, who donated the new kidney.

The royal also said he felt transformed as soon as he underwent the surgery. "When the kidneys are not working properly, the blood becomes poisoned," said Daniel. "Just a few hours after the transplant, I felt so clean and clear, it was amazing."

"I have an understanding of what is meant by 'role model', which is my wife," said Prince Daniel Photo: Getty Images

Prince Daniel said he was making the operation public in order to help others. "In the beginning, I didn't think it was very fun to talk about and it felt private, but I have realized that I need to be able to contribute in any way I can," he said. "My message is that if you are willing to receive an organ for yourself... then you must also be willing to give. Actually, it's that simple."

The couple are expecting their second child in March 2016 Photo: Getty Images

As the husband to the future queen of Sweden, Daniel has served his country wholeheartedly. While his wife Victoria is his number one priority, he also expressed the importance of carving a name for himself in the public eye which is why he set up Prince Daniel's Fellowship and an entrepreneurial program two years ago hoping to inspire young people.

When asked about defining his own mission, Daniel said: "My main task is to be [Victoria's] support, especially in her next assignment as head of state. But she is happy that I have found my own fields, so that we can do good on a broader front."

Daniel added: "Victoria supports the environment, foreign aid and international peace work. I have an understanding of what is meant by 'role model', which is my wife."

Two months ago the royal couple, who met in 2001 when Daniel worked as the royal's personal trainer and married in 2010, announced that they are expecting their second child. The new baby is due in March 2016.