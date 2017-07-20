Best royal hugs: Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and more

<b>They say actions speak louder than words and sometimes a hug can perfectly communicate how you are feeling in times of sadness or celebration. Although it isn’t standard protocol, every now and again even royals break the rules and lean in for the embrace. We've put together a gallery of our favorite pictures of royals opening their arms wide. </B> Kate Middleton brought a royal fan close to her as she visited Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds during an official visit to Poland and Germany in July 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria was given a sweet embrace and kiss during her 40th birthday celebration in Borgholm, Sweden. Photo: Getty Images
Not even the rain could put a damper on this sweet embrace between Prince Harry and 97-year-old Daphne Dunne during the royal's June 2017 visit to Australia. Harry had met widow Ms Dunne once before in 2015, and looked thrilled to be reunited with her in Sydney. Photo: Dean Lewins - Pool/Getty Images
In Calgary in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge received a beautiful hug from 6-year-old Diamond Marshall, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2014. Photo: Getty Images
Group hug! Princess Charlene celebrated her foundation's successful water safety event in Ponte Vecchio, Corsica. <br> Photo: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier
Princess Diana couldn't wait to have her boys, Princes William and Harry, in her arms during a visit to Toronto in 1991. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Reunited and it feels so good! Princess Eugenie hugged her pal and cousin Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, at the launch of the blonde beauty's Aya Africa jewelry line. <br> Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
Royal besties Princess Mary of Denmark, right, and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands shared an embrace on the tarmac at Copenhagen Airport during the start of a Dutch state visit in March 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince William shared a sweet embrace with a woman after they spoke during his stop in Carcross, Canada on day five of their 2016 royal tour. Photo: Andrew Milligan / PA Wire/Press Association Images
An emotional Prince Harry thanked ex-servicewoman Kirstie Ennis with a hug after she gave him dog tags that belonged to her 21-year-old colleague who was killed in action in Afghanistan. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton received a warm welcome from 5-year-old Demi-Leigh Armstrong during a visit to the Shooting Star House Children's Hospice in Hampton, Middlesex in 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles loved to hand out hugs during his travels around the world. Here, the future king embraced a well-wisher during a visit to AUT Millennium in Auckland in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry got a sweet embrace from <i>Star Wars</i> character Chewbacca during his visit to Pinewood Studios in London. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Prince Harry opened his arms to a young girl at a youth sports festival at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua during his royal tour of the Caribbean. Photo: Chris Jackson PA Wire/PA Images
Carson Hartley, 4, and Prince Harry became quick friends at the WellChild Awards in 2014. The toddler won both a hug and the Inspirational Child Award during the exciting event, which honoured children suffering from serious diseases. Upon learning of his passing in 2015, Harry sent a heartwarming letter of condolence to Carson's family. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During Prince Harry's tour of Brazil in 2014, the young royal shared a special moment with a policeman as he visited an at-risk community in Sao Paulo. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Never one to turn away a tiny admirer, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a hug with a little girl at Dunedin airport during her visit to New Zealand in 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge was greeted with a warm hug from a young girl upon his arrival to the 2016 Heads Together and The Mix annual Christmas party, which celebrated volunteers and counselors who support people going through difficult times. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Eager mom-of-one Jo Holmes stole a hug from Prince William during the senior royal's visit to Ullswater in 2009. The Duke of Cambridge joined the charity WellChild for a sail around the the town's lake in a giant steamer boat. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A little princess waiting outside the Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust shared a special moment with the Duchess of Cambridge during her visit to the center in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Zara Phillips knows first-hand that moms give the best hugs! The equestrian got a congratulatory cuddle from Princess Anne after being named the European Champion at The Blenheim Petplan European Eventing Championships in 2005. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Here's proof that even as a child Prince Harry was a hugging machine. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry received a warm welcome from Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller after he arrived in Kingston as part of the Queen's Jubilee Tour in 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Peoples' Princess was always quick to give big hugs to children. Here, Diana met a young pupil at the opening of the Foundation for Conductive Education for the disabled in 1995. <br> Photo: Getty Images
All bets were off as Prince Harry hugged his new friend Ollie, who suffers from Battens Disease, during the WellChild Awards in London in October 2016. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA Wire/Press Association Images
