William and Kate's 2016 tour: A look at other royals who have visited India

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't the only royals who have taken their royal tour to India. Here is a look of other royals who have made the trip over the years. <br> On January, 25, 1961, Queen Elizabeth perched in a howdah on the back of an elephant at Benares, during her tour of India. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen met with Mrs. Indira Gandhi at Hyderabad House in Delhi, on November 18, 1983. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth with Mother Teresa in 1990. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen paid a visit to St. Francis Church in Cochin in 1997. <br> Photo: Getty Images
In Hyderabad, Princess Diana of Wales sat with a local girl who wore traditional costume during a visit to Lallapet High School. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex took part in a traditional Indian ceremony ahead of an opthalmic conference on day four of her visit to India with the Charity ORBIS in 2013 in Kolkata. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles, wearing a garland and a tilak mark on his forehead, during his 2006 walking tour of the Old City in Jaipur. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles handed a fan to his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during their visit to Artiya Village on March 29, 2006. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles talked to a dancer in traditional attire after a performance at the cultural museum in Kochi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The future King also posed with priests during a visit to Akshardham temple in New Delhi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal couple outside the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Charles and Camilla take part in an Aarti ceremony at the Parmarth Niketan Temple in 2013 on the banks of the River Ganges in Rishikesh. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Camilla held a doll during her visit to the Doon School in Dehradun in November 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to the Jewish Synagogue during a visit to Jew Town on day 9 of their official visit to India in 2013 in Kochi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Camilla joined staff during a visit the Montessori Palace School at the City Palace in Jaipur, 2006. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Andrew visited Mumbai in 2006. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved