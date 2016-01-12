Royal photos of the week: Gallery

The royals got outside in the fresh air this week from hiking in the Greek mountains to hitting the Hamptons, while Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer continued her adventures Down Under. But there was still time for plenty of hard work, with King Felipe of Spain meeting winners of a school competition and Queen Maxima returning to her agenda after some time off. <br> Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out for a special ceremony as her husband King Abdullah II inaugurated their country's Parliament in Amman. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
When Harry met Harry! Prince William's little brother chatted with the guys of One Direction backstage after the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
What protocol? The Prince looked thrilled to say hi to Kacey Musgraves, giving the country singer a right royal high-five. She posted the pic to her Instagram account with the caption, "When Texas meets Royalty.  #casual #highfives #idontknowtherules." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's daughter Pauline Ducruet was head over heels in love with the fall scenery in the Hamptons. <br>Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
Tatiana of Greece went hiking to the top of Mount Parnitha in Greece, posting on Instagram, "Made it to the top! Best way to start a Sunday - #happy #healthy #nature #sun #greece #outdoors #walking meditation Thank you @georgiajomanta for Sunday morning pick up ;-)." <br>Photo: Instagram/ @tatianablatnik
Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis kept her hair in check as she went riding at her friend Plum Sykes' house, captioning this Instagram post: "Taking in the view before mounting and muddiness!! thank you a million times over darling @therealplumsykes for the most fabulous day out on your awesome horse Jake (p.s.: also sort of digging my hairnet situation) #huntingchic." <br>Photo: Instagram/@elisabethtnt
More postcards from Down Under courtesy of Lady Kitty Spencer as she took in the Jeep Melbourne Polo Cup as well as popular sights Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour Bridge.<br> Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer
Royal in red Sophie Wessex joined 100 Women in Hedge Funds CEO Amanda Pullinger, left, and Global Chair Mimi Drake during the 100WHF Foundation Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. <br>Photo: Getty Images
A typically elegant Queen Letizia adjusting the Spanish flag as she prepares to present it to the National Police in Avila, Spain. <br>Photo: Gtres
Princess Michael of Kent and her son Lord Frederick Windsor at the book launch of her latest novel 'Quicksilver' in London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dazzled in an impressive array of coordinating accessories (and even nail polish!) at the opening of a business conference in Amsterdam. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania and King Abdullah took a quiet moment to pay tribute to victims as they reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Amman bombings. <br>Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
King Felipe of Spain read with a young student as he met with winners of the 'What Does Being A King Mean To You?' contest at the Pardo Palace in Madrid. <br>Photo: Gtres
Well played! From left to right, King Harald V of Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Ingrid Alexandra cheer from the stands during a soccer match between Norway and Hungary in Oslo. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco was a knockout when she met boxer Ruslan Provodnikov in Monte Carlo. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ruslanprovo
She's still got it! Try to spot Queen Elizabeth in this massive crowd at the Home Office building in London. The monarch told the group, “A life of public service is an honorable calling: you shape people’s lives and inspire others.” <br>Photo: Getty Images
