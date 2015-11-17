Prince William will attend soccer match to show 'solidarity' with Paris: Royals react to the tragic attacks

As the world joins together in solidarity following the terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13 — which has resulted in the loss of 129 innocent lives — Prince William is coming forward and showing his support for the people of France.

The Duke of Cambridge, President of the @FA, will attend tomorrow's match at Wembley between @england and France @FFF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 16, 2015

Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday that 33-year-old royal will attend the Wembly match between England and France on Tuesday, November 16. The game will go on despite Friday's attacks, one of which occurred during a soccer match between France and Germany. William, who is the president of the Football Association, had reportedly not planned on attending the game, but will now go in show of "solidarity to the French," according to the Associated Press.

#Breaking Duke of Cambridge, who is FA president, will attend tomorrow's England v France match in show of solidarity to the French — Press Association (@PA) November 16, 2015

William isn’t the only royal paying tribute to the victims of France. In the wake of the coordinated attacks, royals around the world have voiced their condolences for the all the lives that were lost.

Prince Charles, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Saturday in Australia, observed a minute of silence for those who were affected and lost their lives. He said, “I hope that all of you here will be able to join with me in expressing our particular sympathy and solidarity with everybody in France and also join with me in expressing as well utter total horror, at what has happened. Our hearts go out, as I'm sure you’d all agree, to all those who’ve been affected in the most dreadful way, by these bestial attacks."

Following the attacks, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement on her's and Prince Phillip's behalf sending France their deepest sympathies. She wrote, "Prince Philip and I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the terrible loss of life in Paris. We send our most sincere condolences to you, the families of those who have died and the French people."

A moment of silence was also observed on Monday at Buckingham Palace to remember the victims of the attacks.

Prince Albert of Monaco penned a letter to French President François Hollande writing, “My country shares the grief and dread of France friend, scarred by these terrorist crimes. With respect and a huge emotion, we bow down before the memory of so many victims and the unspeakable pain of their families.” Albert, along with wife Princess Charlene and Princess Caroline of Hanover, observed a minute of silence on Monday for all the victims.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain paid a visit to the French embassy after the attacks to express their condolences. Felipe also wrote a letter to François writing, "During this time of grief, I would like to convey our closeness, solidarity and support on behalf of the Spanish government and its people, while firmly condemning the barbaric and cruel and inhuman terrorist acts without reason against the principles and basic values, which sustain our coexistence and democracies." He continued, “Us Spaniards are now more than ever, alongside the French in the determination, commitment and unity that overcomes the challenges of terrorist violence.”

The King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf, expressed his shock to Friday’s attacks and sent his thoughts to all the victims and their families writing on Facebook, “I am shocked at the terrible events in Paris. I feel great sorrow and my thoughts go out to all those affected, the victims and their relatives. These acts is an attack against the whole of our common society and the way we want to live on. We are many who feel anxiety and dismay. It is important that we are united together against this unimaginable terrorism.”

King Bhumibol of Thailand also wrote a letter to the French president expressing his "profound sympathy and heartfelt condolences."



Other royals took to Instagram to show their support for those affected in Paris. Elisabeth von Thurn ind Taxis, princess of Germany, showed her solidarity with the French on Sunday by Instgramming a photo, captioned, "Blessed Sunday to you all! #standunited#prayforparis#prayfortheworld."

While she was across the pond in New York City, Pauline Ducruet, the elder daughter of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, showed her support for the victims of the Paris attacks by Instagramming a rally of supporters in Washington Square Park.

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark Instagrammed the viral illustration of the Eiffel Tower within a peace sign captioned, "#prayforparis."