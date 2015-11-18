Princess Charlene shows off new pixie cut during Monaco Red Cross visit

We got a sneak peek at Princess Charlene of Monaco's new haircut thanks to a fan's Instagram earlier this week, and now the royal has given us a closer look at her new style. Charlene and husband Prince Albert paid a visit to the Monaco Red Cross headquarters on Tuesday morning, where they met with local residents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE DAY

The Princess, wearing a chic wrap dress, showed off her super-short crop at Monaco Red Cross headquarters Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlene was showing her support for the Red Cross by handing out gifts and packages to members of the public, and chatting with the lucky recipients. The South African blonde was looking characteristically elegant in a black wrap dress, but the high point of her look was her striking, sleek pixie cut.

Royal fans had seen a glimpse of the haircut on Instagram earlier this week Photo: Getty Images

Charlene, 37, and Albert, 57, who are parents to twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, born on December 10 last year, shared a sweet moment as they held hands during the photocall.

On Wednesday, the principality will mark their National Day, and ahead of the big event, Albert gave an interview in which he opened up about his family life. "(The twins) are doing very well, we have just celebrated their eleventh month and they will be with us on the balcony for the national holiday, if it isn't too cold," Albert told Monaco Matin.

"They are beginning to take their first steps and trying to say little bits of words. They really want to express themselves and I speak to them in French. In everyday life, they are very playful and curious."

On Monday the Monaco royals, from left to right, Charlene, Princess Alexandra, Prince Albert and Princess Caroline, held a minute of silence in honor of victims of the weekend's attacks in Paris Photo: Getty Images

National Day will be a slightly more somber affair than usual out of respect for victims of this week's Paris attacks. The Prince, who observed a minute of silence in the palace courtyard along with Princess Charlene after the tragedy, has canceled the traditional fireworks on the eve of the celebrations. He has also ordered flags to be flown at half staff on official buildings.