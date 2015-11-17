Prince William and Kate Middleton pay tribute to Paris victims after 'heartless' attacks

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the French Embassy on Tuesday to offer their deepest sympathies to the victims of the Paris attacks. While visiting the embassy in London, the couple signed a book of condolences for those who were affected by last week's coordinated terrorist attacks.

The message read, "To all those who have died and were injured in the heartless attacks in Paris, and to all the people in France: nos plus sincères condoléances." It was signed "William" and "Catherine."

Prince William was the first to sign the book of condolence for the Paris attack victims Photo: PA

Kate and William, who described the attacks as "truly dreadful," showed their respects wearing dark suits for the solemn visit.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister David Cameron also visited the embassy to sign the book of condolence. The politician tweeted a picture of himself writing a message and captioned it, "I have signed the book of condolence at the French ambassador's residence. We stand united with the French people."

William and the Prime Minister have both agreed to attend the England vs. France friendly soccer match at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

"Nos plus sincères condoléances," the message from the royals readPhoto: PA

The 33-year-old royal had reportedly not planned on attending the game before the attacks took place, but will now go in his capacity as president of the Football Association. William will also be showing his solidarity with the people of Paris and France.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge will attend the annual Fostering Excellence Awards held in honor of The Fostering Network charity. The ceremony celebrates the achievements of foster carers, young people, social workers and others within the fostering community. The mom-of-two will have the honor of presenting the Fostering Achievement Award to three winners.

Earlier on Tuesday William, who works as an ambulance air pilot with charity East Anglian Air Ambulance, carried out royal duties at Buckingham Palace. The future King presented honors to 82 recipients at an investiture ceremony.

William will attend the France vs. England soccer match on Tuesday eveningPhoto: PA

Former England rugby star Jonny Wilkinson was presented with his CBE, while Carl Froch collected an MBE, four months after announcing his retirement from boxing.

