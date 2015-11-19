Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria says Princess Estelle 'really wants a hamster' instead of a sibling

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel looked more loved up than ever as they carried out an official engagement in Värmland, Sweden on Wednesday. Speaking to local newspaper Aftonbladet during their day out, the heir to the Swedish throne confessed that her 3-year-old daughter isn't very excited about becoming a big sister, instead revealing, "what she really wants is a hamster!"

Princess Victoria revealed her daughter Estelle would prefer a hamster to a sibling Photo: Getty Images

The expectant mother also took the opportunity to deny rumors that she and Prince Daniel were expecting twins, pointing at her bump while joking with a reporter from the local paper saying: "It perhaps looks like that!"

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel looked more loved up than ever joking around on Wednesday Photo: Getty Images

The Princess showed off her blossoming baby bump in a pale blue coat and navy printed dress from her favorite maternity brand Séraphine for the visit, which has seen her tour the local Karlstad University and a center for unaccompanied refugee children.

The couple appeared to be sharing a joke as they toured the university together, with Victoria at one point playfully pushing her husband away while they continued to hold hands.

Victoria denied rumors that she is expecting twins Photo: Getty Images

Victoria and Daniel announced their pregnancy news in September, confirming that the baby is due in March 2016. The future Queen has continued to carry out her royal duties throughout her pregnancy, and recently carried out an official visit to Colombia with her husband in October, where she told HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! that she is "doing fine" throughout her pregnancy.

She is not the only Swedish royal who is set to welcome a baby next year. Prince Carl Philipand his wife Princess Sofia announced in October that they are expecting their first child together in April 2016.