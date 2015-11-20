Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan: Style summit in Madrid

They often top royal best dressed lists, so it comes as no surprise that Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan both looked elegant as they greeted each other in Madrid on Thursday. Showing off their slim figures, the queens were dressed to impress as they met on the first day of the Jordanian royals' state visit in Spain.

Queen Rania and Queen Letizia showed off their style credentials Photo: ¡Hola!

Rania and King Abdullah II were greeted by Letizia and King Felipe VI on the runway of Barajas airport – a sign of the special treatment and great fondness the two couples have for each other.

Normally Felipe and Letizia would receive their guests at the El Pardo Palace, but it was clear they couldn't wait to see their friends and fellow royals as soon as they landed.

On Friday, for a visit to Autonoma University, Letizia was tailored in grey, while Rania showed her bohemian side Photo: Getty Images

Not a hair out of place, Rania showed no signs of having traveled far. The 45-year-old looked ultra glam in a smart light red coat that featured white trim detailing and stylish blue pockets, which matched her dress underneath.

Likewise, Letizia showed off her style credentials and also chose to wear red in a nod to her country. She owned her title as one of Europe's most stylish queens, opting for a striking tweed dress by one of her favorite local designers Felipe Varela.

Queen Sofia and King Juan Carlos joined the couples for a dinner at the Pardo Palace Photo: Gtres

On Thursday evening, the two queens upped their style stakes once again at a private dinner at the El Pardo Palace. The group was joined by King Juan Carlos – who abdicated in June 2014 but still retains his title – and his wife Queen Sofia.

When Felipe was pronounced King last year, Abdullah and Rania were one of the first royal couples to congratulate the monarch. Abdullah sent a message expressing his "enthusiasm" at the two countries working together to develop their relations.