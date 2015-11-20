Prince William and Kate Middleton return to Wales

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who lived in Wales for four years, said they were "delighted" to be returning to the country as they arrived on Friday morning. The royal couple enjoyed the homecoming as they embarked on engagements related to a cause they've thrown their full support behind: young people's mental health.

The two, who had touched down via private helicopter, were greeted by children waving Welsh flags as the first item on their agenda took them to Castle Square in Caernarfon town. "No school today, I'll bet you're pleased about that!" William joked to the little ones.

Kate wrapped up from the cold in an olive coat Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess visited a photography project run by charity Mind, which will have been particularly interesting for amateur photographer Kate, who famously snapped the first official portraits of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Welsh project, entitled "Mute: Are You Being Heard?", has been designed to give young people a voice to talk about the challenges of living with mental health problems.

While in Caernarfon, William and Kate also saw the work of GISDA, a charity that provides support to homeless youth in the area. The visit will have struck a chord with 33-year-old William, who is a patron of homelessness charity Centrepoint.

William and Kate will carry out five engagements related to mental health and young people in North Wales Photo: Getty Images

The next engagement will take William and Kate to an Outdoor Education Center in Snowdonia run by Mountain Rescue England and Wales, of which the Prince is also a patron.

While at the center the couple will meet young people from a local school who have all undertaken anti-stigma and discrimination training, to increase their awareness of how to face mental health problems among their peers.

Local boy Theo, 3, gives Kate a bouquet in Caernarfon town Photo: Getty Images

The couple's busy day will culminate with a visit to the historic market town of Denbigh, where William and Kate will shine a spotlight on the mental health and wellbeing of young men. The royals will hear about the work of the Men's Shed movement – a nationwide initiative that is recognised for helping thousands of men across the UK.

The Duke and Duchess will also be treated to a performance by the Musical Meatballs in Mind choir.

Mental health is an issue that William and Kate have been championing for years. The Duchess, in particular, has been focusing her recent engagements around the delicate subject and marked her return from maternity leave in September with a visit to the Anna Freud center, which promotes mental health in children.

Earlier this week, Kate made a rare public speech where she outlined her reason for supporting mental health causes and said she was "lucky" to have a "wonderful and secure childhood", not all children are.