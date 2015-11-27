King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden: ‘Bathtubs should be banned’

Bath time may be a thing of the past if King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden has his way. The 69-year-old monarch has called for a ban on bathtubs to help save water.

In an interview with Sweden's SvenskaDagbladet newspaper, the royal said, "All bathtubs should be banned. Imagine!" The idea had come to the king during his morning routine when he was forced to take a bath because the room he was staying in lacked a shower. “It took a lot of fresh water and energy,” he said. “It struck me so clearly: it’s not wise that I have to do this. I really felt ashamed then, I really did.”

Photo: Getty Images

While Carl later admitted that the ban is a “lighthearted” suggestion, he said, “But there is a truth there. Those small details have an enormous effect.” The king's comments come days before he is set to attend the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris. When asked when he realized the importance of climate change Carl said, “When was it that Al Gore started? That was the same time I wanted to highlight this issue, but he beat me to it. And he was better suited as a lecturer.”

And while the ban on bathtubs isn't in effect now, the king is doing his part to help the environment. “I have a hybrid car right now, so when I drive into town, I drive completely electric,” he said. The Swedish king is also attempting to cut emissions by reducing the amount of meat he eats. He said, “Personally I am eating less meat."

Photo: Getty Images

Perhaps the royal is just trying to make the world a better place for his grandchildren. The monarch’s son Prince Carl Philip is expecting his first child with wife Princess Sofia. As for now, the newlyweds are staying mum on the baby’s gender, having previously told a reporter in New York that "It'll be a surprise. It feels great." This will be the King’s fourth grandchild as Crown Princess Victoria is also expecting.

And it appears Carl Phillip has already received parenting advice from his sisters Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine. The 36-year-old said, "We've talked, but I'm not going into what they told me!"