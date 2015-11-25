Prince Harry's Royal tour: HELLO's Emily Nash joins the royal in Africa

As Prince Harry touches down in the African kingdom of Lesotho this week, we're going to be with him every step of the way! HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash (@emynash) will be joining the royal on his tour of Lesotho and South Africa, which will take in Cape Town, Kruger National Park and Johannesburg.

On Thursday, Harry, 31, will celebrate a major milestone for his charity Sentebale when he officially opens the Mamohato Children's Centre there at Thaba Bosiu, Lesotho.

The flagship facility named after Queen Mamohato – mother of Lesotho's King Letsie and Prince Seeiso, who co-founded the Sentebale organization with Harry – will support all of Sentebale's work with vulnerable youngsters, and provide events and workshops for children, training for carers and camps offering psychological support for young people living with HIV.

Good morning #Lesotho! #PrinceHarry #Sentebale #RoyalVisitSA #LesothosChildren @hellomag A photo posted by Emily Nash (@emynash) on Nov 25, 2015 at 1:01am PST

Lesotho has the second highest infection rate of HIV in the world and, tragically, the number of deaths from the disease means there are no longer enough adults to care for the children.

After the opening ceremony, Prince Harry will travel on to Cape Town, where he will play in the Royal Salute Sentebale Polo Cup at Val de Vie to raise funds for his charity, before starting his official tour of South Africa on behalf of the government on Monday.

Prince Harry will begin his tour of Lesotho and South Africa on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

In Cape Town he will meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and visit youth projects and in Durban he will meet members of Surfers not Street Children and visit The Sharks rugby team.

Harry, who spent three months working on conservation projects in Africa over the summer, will also return to Kruger National Park, where he will highlight anti-poaching methods being used to protect South Africa's most endangered animals and meet rangers working on the frontline in the battle to save wildlife.

In Johannesburg he will meet Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, and hear how South Africa is using his legacy to inspire the next generation.

For all the details and regular updates from the tour, follow Emily's travel diary on HELLO!