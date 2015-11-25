Prince William and Kate Middleton to be traders for a day at London brokerage firm

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the market for some serious fundraising! The royal pair will try their hand at the trading business at brokerage firm ICAP's 23rd annual Charity Day on December 9 during a visit to the company's London HQ.

William and Kate will participate in brokerage firm ICAP's Charity Day, closing deals over the phone as they help raise funds for local non-profits Photo: Getty Images

Each year during the event, ICAP donates a day's revenue and commission to a number of selected charities. Since its launch in 1993,Charity Day has raised more than $120 million for non-profits around the world, with famous faces including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall lining up to close deals.

During their visit, William and Kate will take a tour of the ICAP offices where they will meet brokers, as well as representatives from local charities. They'll then have a chance to close a number of deals over the phone while under the guidance of the brokers.



In December 2010, William secured a $14 billion deal between two major banks as he manned the phone lines of brokerage firm ICAP on Charity Day Photo: Getty Images

It is not the first time William will have participated in the Charity Day. In December 2010 the then newly-engaged Prince managed to secure a $14 billion deal between two major banks as he managed the phone lines. However his father Prince Charles, who accompanied him on the visit, was admittedly a little less comfortable in the international trading sphere, confessing he had "no idea" what he was doing.

William and Kate have carried out a number of joint engagements together in recent weeks, including a day of mental health engagements in North Wales last Friday. The Duke and Duchess both stepped out of their comfort zones for the day out and showed off their athletic abilities by trying their hand at rappelling.

At ICAP, the charities who will be receiving proceeds include SkillForce, SportsAid and Place2Be.