Princess Madeleine is taking a break from maternity leave for a special cause

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has been busy taking care of her son Prince Nicolas since welcoming him in June. The mom-of-two has only made a few public appearances for royal duties, since she has had her hands full with her newborn baby and 22-month-old daughter Princess Leonore. However, on Thursday the Swedish royal will take a break from her maternity leave to shed light on a cause that is near and dear to her.

The 33-year-old will make the journey from her home in London back to native Sweden to attend the Global Child Forum at the royal palace in Stockholm.

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill, who live in London, welcomed their son in June Photo: Getty Images

Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill, alongwith their two children moved to London in August. It is believed that the princess will return to Sweden with baby Nicolas, while Chris and little Leonore will remain in England.

The forum, which brings together 400 leaders from the world of government, business and civil society, is held each year to champion a better future for all children. The day will involve speeches, networking sessions, a luncheon and workshops and this year's theme is Children’s Rights within the Corporate Sustainability Agenda.

Princess Sofia will attend the Global Child Forum with Madeleine Photo: Getty Images

Madeleine's parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will attend the forum alongside their daughter and new pregnant daughter-in-law Princess Sofia, who married Prince Carl Philip in June. The forum was launched by King Carl and Queen Silvia in 2009.

On Wednesday before the event, the royal family will host a gala dinner at the palace. It is not yet known whether Crown Princess Victoria, who is five months pregnant with her second child, will attend.

Baby Nicolas will most likely accompany his mother to Stockholm Photo: Brigitte Grenfeldt/ The Royal Court, Sweden

Madeleine hasn't officially returned to her royal duties following the birth of Nicolas. Traveling between London and Stockholm will most likely become a regular occurrence for the royal as she continues to support causes related to child welfare.

The princess has also been promoting the Eyes Wide Open campaign by Charity Childhood on Facebook, which aims to protect children from sex abuse.