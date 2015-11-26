HELLO! diary of Prince Harry's royal tour: Day one in Lesotho By Emily Nash

Ahead of Prince Harry's arrival on Thursday afternoon, we were given a sneak preview of Sentebale's Mamohato Children's Center in Lesotho. After a long journey into the tiny country we were shown around the impressive 96-bed facility in Thaba Bosiu. The complex, which is surrounded by stunning mountains and green areas, will host camps to help children overcome the stigma surrounding their diagnosis with HIV.

Prince Harry met with Lesotho Deputy Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing during meetings at Government Office Complex on Thursday Photo: Getty Images

Boasting sweeping views of the valley below, the center features several personal and poignant reminders that Sentebale was founded by Prince Harry and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in memory of their late mothers.



Named after Seeiso's mother Queen Mamohato, it also features the Diana, Princess of Wales Hall and a welcome centre dedicated to Olga Powell, Prince William and Harry’s beloved former nanny.

And here's the stunning backdrop of Thaba Bosiu, birthplace of the Basotho nation. #LesothosChildren#PrinceHarrypic.twitter.com/yvNQ1rJPSi — Emily Nash (@emynash) November 26, 2015



Excitement was at fever pitch ahead of the official opening ceremony and seemed to have spread across the capital Maseru.



Journalists following the royal visit were treated to moving music from the choir of St Bernadette's School for the visually impaired, which is supported by the charity Sentebale.

A fascinating visit to @Sentebale's new Mamohato Children's Centre earlier, but I've only just got some signal! #Lesotho — Emily Nash (@emynash) November 25, 2015

Good morning #Lesotho! #PrinceHarry #Sentebale #RoyalVisitSA #LesothosChildren @hellomag A photo posted by Emily Nash (@emynash) on Nov 25, 2015 at 1:01am PST

Feeling weary after a long flight from the UK and a dramatic descent into the tiny, landlocked African nation, it was truly humbling hearing the children singing in perfect harmony, with huge smiles on their faces, about their hopes for a cure for HIV/Aids. Of the school’s 75 students, all aged between eight and 17, a staggering 28 have been orphaned by the disease.

But Sentebale is helping them to continue their education and protect their own health against all the odds. Seeing the beaming face of eight-year-old Relebohi Lebeko, who was born blind, playing in goal on a pitch donated by the charity, showed just what a difference it is making to their lives.