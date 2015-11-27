Prince Harry's special reunion with friend Mutsu in Lesotho

Prince Harrywas overjoyed to be reunited with his long time friend Metsu Potsane in Lesotho on Thursday. The 31-year-old originally met the teenager during his first trip to the region in 2004 and the two quickly formed a strong friendship. After many years apart, the pair caught up with each other at the opening of the new Mahamato's Children's Center.

Mutsu was just 4 years old in 2004 when the prince first spent time at the Mants'ase Children's Home for orphans near Mohale's Hoek, outside of Maseru, Lesotho. They developed a bond and have remained in touch ever since, sharing letters and meeting up during the majority of Harry's visits to Lesotho over the past decade, including the royal's trip to the country in December 2014.

After first meeting in 2004 the pair were reunited on Thursday at the children's center Photo: Getty Images

Mutsu is just one of the many children who have benefited from Sentabale, the charity which Harry set up with his friend Prince Seeiso in memory of their late mothers. The youngster has been part of Sentebale's scholarship program and has benefited from residential care and financial grants – assistance he is incredibly grateful for judging by the letter he sent to Harry before their last meeting in 2014.

"I hope you remember when we were together when planting peach trees and I know you feel happy when I am still writing the letters to you," Mutsu wrote. "I feel very happily when I dream/remember about you because you have being (sic) with me from my childhood and you have bought me the blue gum boots."

Mutsu wrote to Harry to thank him for his gum boots Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonpalace

