Queen Letizia visits an art exhibit and more royal highlights of the week

The royals had a very charitable and cultural time this past week, with Spain's Queen Letizia opening an exhibition at the famous Prado museum in Madrid, her mother-in-law Queen Sofia helping out at a food bank, Princess Tatiana of Greece participating in a children's charity event, and Queen Rania of Jordan taking in an exhibition of middle-eastern artifacts. <br><br> Queen Letizia of Spain checked out Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres' <i>Comtesse d'Haussonville</i> at the inauguration of an exhibition of the artist at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain.<br><br>Photo: Gtres
Meanwhile her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia of Spain, showed off her charitable side while visiting a food bank in Madrid, Spain. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan opened the TIRAZ Exhibition — a collaboration between the collections of Widad Kawar and Sami Moawiyah Yousef — showing off protective silver adornments from Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Oman. For more information take a look at <a href="https://twitter.com/QueenRania">@queenrania</a> on Twitter or <a href="http://instagram.com/QueenRania">@QueenRania</a> on Instagram <br> Photos: The Royal Hashemite Court
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece (<a href="https://www.instagram.com/mariechantal22/">@mariechantal22</a>) had a fun week attending the Royal academy #aiweiwei exhibition, showing off her fab new shoes, having a pre-Thanksgiving dinner in Yorkshire and decorating her house <br><br>Photos: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Princess Tatiana of Greece was in Athens where she met up with TwinFashion founder Nefeli Georgala (<a href="https://www.instagram.com/nefeligeorgala/ ">@nefeligeorgala</a>) 'Last night when I got to meet and chat with one of the most beautiful and inspiring women of today, Princess <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tatianablatnik/">@tatianablatnik</a> at the signing of Suite Home Escape book by Tonia Vasilopoulou. All money raised from the book selling will be donated to Elpida Hospital for the renovation of the guest house that shelters the families and friends of the people that are currently hospitalized #volunteeryourself #elpidayouth'<br><br> Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik
Princess Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis (<a href="https://www.instagram.com/elisabethtnt/">@elisabethtnt</a>) jumped for joy in the English countryside<br><br>Photo: Instagram/@elisabethtnt
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander waved as they arrived at the Erasmus Prize 2015 award ceremony in Amsterdam. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Marie-Chantal's daughter Princess Olympia (<a href="https://www.instagram.com/olympiagreece/">@olympiagreece </a>) had an emotional welcome back to London for her holiday break from NYU. Her mom had decked the stairs with balloons and brother Prince Achileas was on hand for plenty of cuddles (as was the stuffed llama!). <br><br>Photos: Instagram/@olympiagreece
King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia attended journalist awards in Madrid.<br>Photo: Gtres
