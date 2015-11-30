Princess Charlotte's outfit and favorite stuffed animal: All the details from her photo shoot with mom Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte has grown so much! To show their appreciation to royal fans and the media, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, have released two photos of their six-month-old baby. Rather than turning to a professional photographer, Kate Middleton captured the sweet shots of her beautiful daughter herself, as she did when Charlotte was just two months old.



Just as William described his daughter back in October, Charlotte looks very "lady-like" as she sits upright in a green and yellow chair. The royal baby looks every bit a Princess in a delicately patterned Liberty print dress under a pink cashmere cardigan. Her pale-pink tights are from Amaia Kids, one of Kate's go-to labels for her children.





The little Princess looks adorable in a Liberty print dress and cashmere cardigan Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

In the second shot the little one can be seen smiling and giggling at her toy dog. The toy is the washable Fuddlewuddle Puppy costing $25 from British company Jellycat. Other sizes are on sale from between $16 to $45.

Jellycat was started by brothers William and Thomas Gatacre in 1999. William Gatacre was delighted to see that the cuddly dog is in the royal toybox, confirming: "That's our Fuddlewuddle Puppy. The pictures look lovely."

The photos were taken at the family’s country home Amner Hall, in Norfolk and released on Kensington Palace's social media pages.



A statement from the Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to be able to share two new photographs of Princess Charlotte…They were taken by the Duchess in early November at their home in Norfolk."



"The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."

The royal baby smiles and giggles at her puppy dog toy Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

Earlier this year William said about Charlotte's arrival: "It has been fantastic and she has been a little joy of heaven. But at the same time it is more responsibility, looking after two little ones, especially when George is around. He’s a little monkey."



"But it is fantastic having a lovely little family and I am so thrilled. And Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I’m very proud of her."