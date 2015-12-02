Prince Albert of Monaco's plans for twins Jacques and Gabriella's first birthday

Prince Albert of Monaco is used to pomp, circumstance and grand events. But for the first birthday of his twins Jacques and Gabriella on December 10, he wants to keep things very low key. The Prince has revealed that while he and his wife Princess Charlene may have to carry out official engagements in the morning, he wants to make sure that the twins enjoy "family time" on their special day.

"We may be visiting a school with the children, but that will be in the morning," Albert told People magazine. "The rest of the day will be for family only. I've set the day aside, I've no other appointments, we just want the family time."

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY





Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella turn 1 on December 10. Photo: Getty Images



He continued: "I want to take some pictures, some movies of them, so it's just going to be a family day."

While the Prince has his children's birthday celebrations all planned, he admits he is yet to decide on any gifts for the twins.

"I've a few things in mind, but I really haven't decided yet whether to give them something significant, which they'll keep for years to come, or just give them better toys than they already have in the nursery," Albert confided. "I suppose I could do both. Probably should."



Albert recently revealed the twins are taking their first steps. Photo: Getty Images



Albert and Charlene dote on their twins and brought them along to a climate change march in Monaco over the weekend. The royal twins also stole the show when they made a balcony appearance in honor of Monaco's national day in November.

The Monaco sovereign recently revealed that Jacques and Gabriella are starting to take their first steps and trying to speak.

"They are beginning to take their first steps and trying to say little bits of words," Albert told Monaco Matin. "They really want to express themselves and I speak to them in French. In everyday life, they are very playful and curious."