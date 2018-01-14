Princess Charlotte: Every photo of the adorable little royal

<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> is turning out to be every ounce as cute as her big brother <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george"><strong>Prince George</strong></a>. As the little royal gets older, there will be plenty more photo ops of Prince William and Kate Middleton's little girl. To give you your daily dose of adorableness, we have collected all the best pictures of Charlotte to date.</B> Her Royal Cuteness! In January 2018, Kensington Palace released photos of Princess Charlotte the morning of her first day at the Willcocks Nursery School. The photo, which was taken by Charlotte's mother the Duchess of Cambridge, shows the youngster wrapped up in red Amaia kids Razorbil coat and a pink scarf as she smiles tentatively at the camera. Photo: Getty Images
In a second photo, Charlotte, who is wearing a red bow in her hair and is carrying a pink backpack, sits on some steps as she gives her mom an adorable grin. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte had a helping hand from her mom as she walked down the steps of their private plane in Berlin during the second stop of their royal visit to Poland and Germany in July 2017. Photo: Getty Images
The family traveled to Berlin where the two-year-old received her first bouquet on July 19. Charlotte immediately smelled the lovely flowers as they made their way from the plane to continue on with their activities in Germany. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte gave a royal wave as she arrived on her second tour with her parents and brother to Warsaw, Poland on July 17. For the arrival, she wore her uncle Prince Harry's red shoes to match her dress. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte coordinated with her mom Duchess Kate in pink for the 2017 Trooping the Colour. During the REF flyover, she and her brother George waved to the pilots and were all smiles. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte was a pro at her second Trooping the Colour in June 2017. The young royal was seen basking in the hot London sun as planes flew overhead. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Charlotte was mesmerized by the crowd that gathered below Buckingham Palace during her great-grandmother's special day. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Just a couple weeks after her second birthday, Princess Charlotte was the perfect flower girl for her aunt Pippa's wedding. Dressed in an ivory dress with a blush ribbon and flower crown, she and Prince George were "well-behaved" according to guests. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Charlotte stuck out her tongue as she held on tight to her flower basket ahead of walking down the aisle in front of her mom, dad, and family. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
To celebrate her second birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton released this photo of Charlotte. The Duchess of Cambridge once again showed off her photography skills and snapped this shot outside their Norfolk home in April. The royal couple wrote along with the photo: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do." Photo: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace
Will and Kate's little lady was on the move with a candy cane during Christmas Day service at St. Mark's Church in December 2016. Photo: PA Images
Pucker up! Charlotte gave her best cheeky look while she was carried by mom Kate on Christmas Day. Photo: PA Images
Princess Charlotte flashed a big smile as she arrived on her first royal tour. The 16-month-old landed in Victoria, Canada on September 24, 2016 with her parents and big brother Prince George for an eight day visit. Photo: WireImage
Charlotte coordinated in blue Pepa & Co. for her first visit abroad. Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte was all smiles and all cute as she petted a dog named Moose during the children's party for military families at Government House in Victoria, Canada. Photo: PA
Charlotte waited in awe as she watched a man blow up a balloon with her parents and brother George, during her first royal engagement at a children's party for military families during the royal tour in Canada. Photo: PA
Charlotte played with a toy in her mother's arms during her first official engagement in Canada. Photo: PA
Princess Charlotte made her balcony debut alongside her mom Kate Middleton, dad Prince William and big brother Prince George during the 2016 Trooping the Colour. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Charlotte gave an adorable royal wave to the spectators who gathered outside the palace gates. Photos: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The teething beauty used her balcony appearance to snack on her hem! <br> Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Charlotte was snugged between her mom the Duchess of Cambridge and uncle Prince Harry during the celebration. Photo: FilmMagic
Dressed head to toe in soft pink, the Princess stayed safe in her mother's arms as the royal family watched the RAF flyover. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
To mark Charlotte's first birthday, Kensington Palace released a new set of official portraits shot by her mother, Kate Middleton. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The little Princess donned a blue floral print dress and accessorized with a navy blue bow for her birthday photos. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The little royal showed off what a big girl she is by walking with a Pintoy walker at her parent's home in Norfolk. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George's little sister looked angelic wearing a pink floral dress and cardigan paired with pink bow as she posed with her "Wheels on the Bus" sound and action book by David Ellwand. Photo: HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
The Cambridges headed to the French alps in March 2016 when Charlotte was ten months old for their first holiday as a family of four. Photo: Getty Images
Royal fans were delighted to see a glimpse of the sweet little girl on her first ski vacation with big brother George and her parents.<br /><br /> Photo: Getty Images
The new family snaps revealed that the little Princess had reached an important baby milestone. In a cute photos with her proud dad Charlotte showed off her first teeth. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlotte smiles while balancing on mom Kate's knee in the family's first official portrait as a foursome. Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
Princess Charlotte posed for mom Kate in her first official solo portrait. In the picture the then 6-month-old wore a $32 dress from Spanish shop m&h. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge
The little girl laughed and giggled as she played with her cuddly dog toy at the family holiday home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge carried her new baby daughter into the church ahead the little girl's christening. Princess Charlotte wore the same beautiful lace christening gown that her brother had worn for his ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
The young Princess was pushed to and from the religious service in a vintage Millson pram that was used by Queen Elizabeth for her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the 1950s. Photo: Getty Images
The fourth-in-line to the throne showed off her dark brown hair and blue eyes in a photo taken with her brother Prince George soon after she was born. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge
Proud brother George delicately kissed the head of his, then 1-month old sister. The adorable pictures were snapped by keen photographer and mom, Kate. Photo: Duchess of Cambridge
Proud parents The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their new little bundle of joy on the steps of the private maternity unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London on May 2, 2015. Photo: Getty Images
Swaddled in a white G. Hurt & Son blanket and wearing a little bonnet, the newest member of the royal family slept peacefully as the trio exited the hospital. Photo: Getty Images
Less than 10 hours after her birth, the world was introduced to Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge. Photo: Getty Images
