Prince George and Princess Charlotte: Why the little royals wear Spanish designers

The 'Kate effect' is apparently hereditary. Like every outfit worn by Kate Middleton that is coveted by women around the world and quickly sells out, now her children too — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — are yielding the same effect with other mothers wanting to dress their own children like the little royals. However, the Cambridge tots appear to have a common theme in their wardrobe: clothes from Spain. Just hours after Charlotte was born, the little Princess left the hospital wrapped up in a cream knitted bonnet from Irulea — a family business based in the Spanish northern city of San Sebastian.

Charlotte made her public debut in Spanish threads Photos: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate's Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is believed to have given the bonnet as a gift. Shopkeeper Ayago Villar, who runs the 84-year-old family business with her sister Susana, told HELLO! Online that it was a "pleasant surprise" to see Charlotte wearing their bonnet. "It was made in our shop, it's all handmade," said Ayago. No doubt Kate's nanny has been influential in her children's wardrobes, but we can't help but wonder why these clothes are suitable for the royal babies? Well, Spanish children tend to be more formally dressed than British ones and with the Duchess' classic, elegant taste, the mother-of-two is naturally drawn to styles that look timeless — whether it’s for herself or her little ones.

For Charlotte's first official portrait, the Princess was again dressed head-to-toe in Irulea. Maria had picked out the clothes before Charlotte was born and given them as a present. Kate is also a fan of Spanish brand m&h, which is sold in Valladolid, Madrid and Valencia. She owns at least one pink floral dress from the shop, which Charlotte wore for her official portraits when she was six months old. The Duchess is also a customer of Amaia Kids, a boutique based in London but owned by Spaniard Amaia Arrieta. Prince George has been pictured wearing a blue knitted cardigan by the label.

George matched his father to go meet Charlotte Photo: Getty Images