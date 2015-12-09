Prince Albert is impressed with Princess Charlene: 'She's up with the kids at 6 a.m.'

Princess Charlene of Monaco is a hands on mom, and her husband Prince Albert is quite impressed. The 57-year-old cannot stop singing his wife praises when it comes to raising their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — whose first birthdays are quickly approaching.

"She's very eager to be with her children at all times. She's up with the kids at six and takes them through the morning. Every day," he told People. "I don't think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren't as good a mother as she is."

Princess Charlene is up at six in the morning with the twins every day Photo: Getty Images

Since welcoming their twins, Albert said his wife has dedicated her time to being a good mother, which is why she is not been seen by the public that much. He said, "She's had to organize a number of things a little differently during the past year. She's had to organize several household moves this year as well and that has been a big task for her, but she's shown herself to be incredibly organized and a great mother."

The royal twins, who started taking their first steps at 11 months old, will turn 1 on December 10. Their father is set on having "family time" on their big day, even though he has engagements in the morning.

The royal twins will celebrate their first birthday on December 10 Photo: Rex

"We may be visiting a school with the children, but that will be in the morning," Albert told PEOPLE. "The rest of the day will be for family only. I've set the day aside, I've no other appointments, we just want the family time." He continued, "I want to take some pictures, some movies of them, so it's just going to be a family day."

While the doting dad is excited for his children's first birthday, he admitted that he has yet to pick out their gifts. "I've a few things in mind, but I really haven't decided yet whether to give them something significant, which they'll keep for years to come, or just give them better toys than they already have in the nursery," Albert admitted. "I suppose I could do both. Probably should."