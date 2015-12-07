Queen Maxima visits Washington D.C. and other royal highlights of the week

Such a busy week especially for Queen Letizia of Spain who attended seminars on nutrition and took part in award ceremonies on what seemed like a daily basis.<br> Meanwhile, Queen Mathilde took in some tennis, Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis was pretty in pink while visiting her tiny niece, and Lady Kitty Spencer continued her extended holiday Down Under.
Looking very sophisticated in a a dark blue dress by Danish designer Claes Iversen, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands received the first copy of the 'Kracht on Tour Magazine' from Education Minister Jet Bussemaker during financial support workshops for women in The Hague Netherlands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Not letting sporting rivalries get in the way of a friendly chat, Queen Matilde and the Duchess of Gloucester bonded over the Davis Cup while watching Britain's Andy Murray beat Belgium's David Goffin. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A vision in pink! Princess Elizabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis had a girly moment while visiting her niece. She wrote on Instagram: "'A girl's dream! My niece needs it all in pink. Can you blame me for trying to match by sneaking some vintage @chanelofficial from my mum's closet! #happiestauntie #lovemynewniece"<br> Photo: Instagram/@elisabethtnt
Looking sharp!! Queen Letizia headed into a seminar on Nutrigenomics in her capacity as special ambassador to the FAO in Madrid.<br>Photo: Gtres
Queen Sofia of Spain brought her sister Princess Irene of Greece (left) along to a Christmas market in Madrid. <br>Photo: Gtres
While most of us are decorating our houses for the holidays and keeping warm with sweaters, a certain Lady Kitty Spencer was in full vacation-mode at Orpheus Island Resort which is situated on the great barrier reef in Queensland, Australia. She wrote on Instagram: "'I wish I could freeze time and stay in this exact moment ☀️ @orpheusisland"<br> Photos: Instagram/@kitty.spencer
Prince Charles took a stand against climate change and delivered the opening address at the Lima Paris Action Agenda on forests at the United Nations Climate Summit in Paris, France. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Theodora of Greece (center wearing a purple t-shirt) took some friends hiking in California. She wrote:"Hiking in beautiful Ojai"<br> Photo: Instagram/@tgreece
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain handed out a medal for merit in fine art to the singer Alaska alongside the President of Andalucia, Susana Diaz in Sevilla, Spain<br>Photo: Gtres
Queen Silvia of Sweden glammed up in red lace for the Swedish Chamber of Commerce's Centenary Celebrations in Paris. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Spanish Queen Letizia made yet another stylish appearance at the 'Foro Justicia y Discapacidad' for people with disabilities in Madrid.<br>Photo: Gtres
Spanish King Felipe attended the 'Bernardo de Galvez and the presence of Spain in Mexico and the United States' exhibition with Mexican ambassador to Spain Roberta Lajous Vargas (center) held at Casa de America in Madrid. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth attempted to cheer up a grumpy baby during a visit to St. Columba's Church in Knightsbridge, London. <br>Photo: Getty Images
Princess Astrid of Norway - the older sister of King Harald - turned on the Christmas lights in Trafalgar Square in London. Since World War II, Norway has gifted a large Christmas tree to the U.K. in thanks for their help during the conflict. <br>Photos: Getty Images
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Jacob Lew met with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands as Mexican Secretary of Finance Luis Videgaray Caso, JPMorgan Chase Chairman Jamie Dimon and Bill Gates looked on after a discussion during the Financial Inclusion Forum at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C. <br>Photo: Getty Images
