Prince William honors his promise to former homeless girl

Prince William stayed true to his promise. The 33-year-old was interviewed by Sophia Kichou, a former homeless young woman, who met the royal a few years ago when she was staying at a hostel run by the charity Centrepoint, which William is a patron of. At the time, Sophia told William about her dream of becoming a journalist, and he agreed that one day she could interview him. That day finally arrived.

Sophia Kichou, a journalism student, became homeless when she was 18 Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

Sophia became homeless at 18 years old, once it became dangerous living with her alcoholic father. Determined to change her course, she turned to Centrepoint for help. The charity, which gives "homeless young people a future," helped Sophia get admitted into City University, where she went on to study journalism.

Last month, the college student was awarded the Centrepoint Media Award for her skills in journalism by Prince William. The royal then invited the 24-year-old, who is in her final year of schooling, to conduct the promised interview at Kensington Palace. Sophia called the intimate interview with the prince, "a very significant moment" in her career.

"At the beginning, I was a little nervous but as the interview went on, my nerves calmed down and I began to enjoy it," she said. "I am very grateful to everyone who helped make this happen."

"If I get any sleep on Christmas Eve it'll be good," joked William, speaking about his "bouncy" son Prince George Photo: Getty Images

During the interview, Sophia asked William about his plans for Christmas with wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and why Centrepoint is a charity close to his heart.

"George will be bouncing around like a rabbit," William told the university student. "I think he will be extremely bouncy this year because he's suddenly worked out what Christmas is all about. If I get any sleep on Christmas Eve it'll be good."

He continued, "We'll go to church as a family on Christmas Day, as we always do. Then we'll watch George try to tackle his presents as he tries to unwrap them. It's a very different experience at Christmas, having a family of your own."

"We'll go to church as a family on Christmas Day," William said. "Then we'll watch George try to tackle his presents" Photo: Getty Images

The 33-year-old also explained that as a young boy, he would accompany his late mother Princess Diana on visits to hostels for homeless people. He became a patron for Centrepoint in 2005.

"I think it goes back to when my mother first took the role when I was a small boy. I was very struck by the people I met and what they were struggling with – sleeping rough, sofa surfing, not having basic comforts a lot of us take for granted," William said.

He added, "That really struck me at a young age, bearing in mind the gulf for me growing up in a palace and seeing the other end of the spectrum. That was powerful to see at a young age. In today's Western world, with all the advancements and privileges we have, the fact some people don't have a bed or a roof over their head is quite ridiculous."