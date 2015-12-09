The British royal family's most memorable moments of 2015: Gallery

With the birth of Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth making history as the longest-reigning monarch, this year has certainly been one to remember for the British royals. <br> Take a look through our gallery to see the royal family's most memorable moments of 2015. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
January: The start of the year brought a special event for Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike. Their daughter Mia Tindall turned 1 on January 17. Speaking ahead of the birthday, Zara said she couldn't believe how quickly the year had gone. She recently told The Telegraph that having Mia has helped to "relax" her. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
January: The same month brought a milestone celebration for the Countess of Wessex, who turned 50 on January 20. She spent the day carrying out public engagements, but was was treated to a cake from well-wishers during a visit to St Anselm's Church in London. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
February: The following month, Prince William was keen to get involved as he visited a Japanese TV show set as part of his tour of Asia. He did, however, refuse to wear a traditional Samurai ponytail wig because he joked that Prince Harry would "never let him forget it." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
March: The Duchess of Cambridge made her last public appearance before the birth of Princess Charlotte. She hid her blossoming baby bump under a fuchsia Mulberry coat. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
April: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on April 9. The couple celebrated their anniversary privately at Birkhall in Deeside, their Scottish honeymoon destination. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
May: Royal fans were overjoyed when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, on May 2. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
May: It was one of the cutest royal images of the year as Prince George showed off his royal wave to the crowds gathered outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. William brought the little Prince to meet his sister for the first time. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
May: Prince Harry had quite the shock while on tour in Australia when an over-excited fan tried to give him a kiss. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
May: William's brother immersed himself in the Maori culture while touring New Zealand, learning and performing a military haka. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
June: Summer brought a big life change for the fifth-in-line to the throne. After 10 years of service and two tours of duty in Afghanistan, Harry left the Army to pursue other projects. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
June: Kensington Palace released the heart-melting first official images of Charlotte, who was joined by her proud big brother. The photographs were taken at home by Mom – the Duchess of Cambridge. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
July: The following month, Prince William started his new job as an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot. The royal was tasked with piloting four emergency rescues in his first week alone. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
July: It was a joyful day for the royals when Princess Charlotte was christened at Sandringham Church on July 5. Thousands of royal fans turned out to catch a glimpse of the 2-month-old. Joining the proud parents were Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Cambridge's family, including her two siblings, Pippa and James. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
August: As the Queen prepared to take the title of Britain's longest reigning monarch, her grandson Prince William penned a touching note about her. Writing in the preface to Elizabeth II: The Steadfast, he praised her "kindness and sense of humor." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
September: The Duchess of Cambridge, whose hair has become somewhat of a trademark for the royal, caused a stir when she emerged with a new haircut – and bangs! <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
September: September was the month the Queen became the longest reigning monarch in British History. On September 9, she surpassed Queen Victoria's record by spending 63 years and 216 days on the throne. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
October: The spotlight fell on Kate in October as she donned a tiara for her first state dinner. She joined her husband and the monarch in welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to Buckingham Palace. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
October: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined the stars of new James Bond film 'Spectre' for its world premiere in London. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
October: That same month, Prince Harry met with President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to promote The Invictus Games. The royal is president of the paralympic-style sporting event which involves injured military veterans. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
November: That month finished with this lovely image – one of two released from Princess Charlotte's first ever solo portrait session. HELLO! discovered that the adorable little girl's dress was a reasonably-priced $32 dress from Spanish brand m&h. The sweet photos were once again taken by Charlotte's proud mom Kate. <br>Photo: Getty Images
