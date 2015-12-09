Prince William and Kate Middleton become brokers for a day at ICAP

Let's make a deal! After their glamorous appearance at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday night, Prince William and Kate Middleton swapped their royal duties for answering calls at brokerage firm ICAP's annual Charity Day in London. The royal couple used their best powers of persuasion to broker deals and help raise cash for a variety of charities.

William and Kate offered their support at the ICAP Charity Day



William and Kate arrived at the offices shortly after 11:30am on Wednesday and were greeted by local schoolchildren, who presented the Duchess with flowers as they entered the building. Kate, who wore her trademark mane in a shorter hairstyle, looked typically chic for the occasion in a teal L.K. Bennett dress and matching jacket, just the latest outfit the recycling fan has re-used from her wardrobe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brokered a deal worth $540 million

After meeting brokers and charity representatives during a tour of the office, the Duke and Duchess got to work – with guidance from ICAP brokers, of course. The royal couple were successful in their new roles, and closed a whopping $540 million in deals.

As well as being business savvy, the third-in-line to the throne also had the brokers in hysterics when he jokingly told his wife to "stop flirting" as the she used her skills of persuasion to seal a deal on the phone.

William told Kate she should stop "flirting" in order to broker a better deal

"Catherine you can stop flirting with them now," William joked with his wife. Turning to Brett Lincoln and raising an eyebrow, he added, "Sorry, my wife is just embarrassing me!"

Confident in his abilities, Prince George's father tried to haggle with one broker, telling him: "Come on, 850 is a good plan, a good start to the day. Let's get moving."

Many employees dressed up in costumes for the charity day

William and Kate also unleashed their competitive sides by playing against each other in a game of ping pong. Teasing his famously competitive wife, William taunted: "Come on, let's try and have a rally. You're not normally this quiet when we play."

"Or this quiet!" The Duchess retorted.

Each year during the event, ICAP donates a day's revenue and commission to a number of selected charities. This year's organization's include SkillForce, which uses ex-military personnel to inspire children to succeed at school, Place2Be, supporting children with mental health issues and SportsAid, a charity that helpes fund the next generation of athletes.

Since its launch in 1993, Charity Day has raised more than $120 million for non-profits around the world, with famous faces including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall lining up to close deals. Also among the famous faces who have participated in the past are actress Helen Mirren, Homeland's Damian Lewis and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.