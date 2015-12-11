Princess Madeleine mourns loss of beloved pet, teaches Adele to speak Swedish

Practice makes perfect! 'Tis the season to wish friends and neighbors a Merry Christmas, which is exactly what Adele and Jamie Oliver attempted to do — in Swedish. The songstress and British chef had a bit of trouble delivering the holiday greeting during a visit to the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan. Thankfully for the celebrities, they had Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband, Chris O'Neill, on hand to help.

"I'm next to the princess. I've got to get it right," Jamie exclaimed.

Adele teamed up with Jamie Oliver and Princess Madeleine for the TV special

The 33-year-old royal couldn't contain her laughter as the "Hello" singer and celebrity chef butchered the holiday phrase. After multiple attempts and one confused Adele later, the non-Swedish speakers managed to deliver the Christmas message with the royal couple.

The fun night out comes after the Swedish royal said goodbye to her Jack Russell Terrier, Zorro. Sadly her family's furry companion has passed away. Madeleine's beloved pet has been in her family for nine years from Sweden to New York City to London.

Madeline's beloved Jack Russell Zorro Photo: Facebook/ Princess Madeleine of Sweden

She and her husband, along with their two children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas moved to London in August. The royal family waited until Nicolas' birth before making the move. Chris, whose business is mainly based in London, previously said, "We always planned on moving to London but then the baby was born and we thought it would be a good idea to stay in Stockholm for a bit."

The mom-of-two is currently on maternity leave, though recently traveled back home to native Sweden to attend the Global Child Forum with her parents and sister-in-law Princess Sofia.

WATCH THE PREVIEW TO THE SPECIAL SET TO AIR ON SWEDISH TELEVISION DECEMBER 11 BELOW