'Downton Abbey' star Michelle Dockery: Kate Middleton smells 'like roses'

In case you were ever wondering what Kate Middleton smells like, Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery has the answer. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with her co-star Allen Leech Thursday night, the 33-year-old dished all about the Duchess' scent.

"Like roses," she responded, after being asked what Kate Middleton smells like. The 33-year-old royal, who is a fan of the show, stopped by the set earlier this year.

Michelle Dockery says Kate Middleton smelled like roses Photo: Getty Images

As the show goes into its final season, WWHL host Andy Cohen wanted to know if Michelle and Allen were upset when it came time to say goodbye to their onscreen spouses, Dan Stevens and Jessica Findlay, so early in the series.

"A bit at Dan [Stevens] yeah, for a while," Michelle shared. " But then, quickly I realized it did such great things for the story. I mean I was just heartbroken that he was going. I don’t really know what else could have happened. They would have just had more kids and maybe Mary would have had an affair or something."

When it was Allen's turn to answer the question, he admitted that he wasn't so upset about it, for selfish reasons. "With Jes [Findlay], we were sad she was going, but as an actor and selfish person, I was like, ‘Yes, crying scenes’. Bye Jes," he joked.

Michelle and Allen joked about their 'Downton Abbey' co-stars Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

On top of sharing that her favorite on-screen kiss was with Theo James, Michelle also shared what her tagline would be if Lady Mary Crawley was on the Real Housewives. "I’m Lady Mary Crawley," Michelle said as she turned to the camera and gave her best sass, " and this season, I ride a stride.”

While Mary Lady Crawley won't be appearing on the The Real Housewives franchise anytime soon, Duchess Kate and the rest of the Downton Abbey fans can see her when the show's sixth and final season premieres on PBS, January 3.

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH MICHELLE AND ALLEN ON WWHL