Prince Carl Philip: 'Nothing makes him sadder' than a dyslexic child being called 'stupid'

Prince Carl Philip doesn't want other children to suffer for their dyslexia like he did. The dyslexic prince, who is expecting his first child with wife Princess Sofia, hopes to eradicate the stigma that surrounds the disorder in classrooms.

The 36-year-old patron of Sweden's Dyslexia Association opened up to the organization's chairman, Bengt-Erik Johansson, about the learning disorder. In an interview with Sveriges Radio, Bengt-Erik revealed, “[Carl] told me how important it is that children with reading and writing difficulties shouldn't feel left out at school. He said that nothing makes him sadder than when someone's considered stupid because of their dyslexia.”

Photo: Getty Images

He continued, "This is huge for students in schools, not to feel alone out there. When even our prince has dyslexia, perhaps they won't feel so isolated in the classroom and will go on to make progress at school.”

Back in 2014, the prince admitted to Sweden's TV4’s talk show Hellenius Corner, that when he was younger, "I got red marks constantly. To read out loud before the whole class was a real pain.”

While he struggled as a young boy, the prince back in 2013 fell victim to scrutiny for his disorder, after a blunder during the Swedish sports awards gala Idrottsgalan. At the event, Carl stumbled over his words while announcing a winner’s name. Recalling the moment, the royal revealed, "It was a terrible feeling, being portrayed as stupid and unintelligent."

Carl isn’t the only member of the Swedish royal family who battles dyslexia. Carl’s father, King Carl Gustaf XVI and his older sister Crown Princess Victoria both suffer from the learning disorder as well.