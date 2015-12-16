Prince William and Kate Middleton look forward to a Cambridge Christmas By Emily Nash

As is the case with any busy mother of two young children at this time of year, Kate Middleton's mind is turning to Christmas. As she prepares for seven month-old Princess Charlotte’s first festive celebration, the hands-on mother will no doubt be eager to decorate the tree, prepare festive treats and wrap gifts as the big day draws near. To this end, Kate has been spotted shopping for lights and baubles with her two-year-old son Prince George near the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY Christmas wishlist? George is passionate about tractors, helicopters and animals Photo: Getty Images

The 33-year-old royal and her husband Prince William will have plenty of scope when it comes to choosing presents for George, who is passionate about tractors, helicopters and animals. For Charlotte, a first visit to St. Nick could be on the cards – her brother was taken to meet Santa in the nearby village of Thursford last year.



Kate is bound to be looking forward to her first Christmas as a family of four Photo: Getty Images

Prince William told student journalist Sophia Kichou, who was helped by Centrepoint, the homelessness charity of which he is patron, about the family's festive plans. “We’ll go to church as a family on Christmas Day, as we always do. Then we’ll watch George try to tackle his presents as he tries to unwrap them. It’s a very different experience at Christmas, having a family of your own. It’d be nice if we got a white Christmas because we haven’t had one in many years.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, seen here in 2014, will attend mass at Sandringham, as is the royal family's custom Photo: Getty Images

Like any modern family at Christmas, the Cambridges will this year divide their time between their two sets of relatives. Traditionally,Queen Elizabeth and her family gather at Sandringham House on Christmas Eve to exchange gifts before a three-course candlelit dinner. On Christmas Day they attend nearby St Mary Magdalene church before returning for a turkey lunch.

While royal watchers will be hoping Santa brings a glimpse of George and Charlotte on their way to the service, William and Kate may decide to leave them at Anmer Hall. Similarly, young royals do not normally join the Queen and her relatives for lunch on Christmas Day, so the Duke and Duchess may choose to have their meal at home so they can enjoy every magical moment of the day as a family of four.

For the full in-depth story about Christmas with the Cambridges, see the new issue, HELLO! #1410, available this Friday at all Barnes & Noble stores or right now via digital download!