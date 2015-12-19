Princess Charlene and Prince Albert hand out presents to children in Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene helped out Santa on Wednesday, when they handed out gifts to excited children at the royal palace in Monaco. The children were in high spirits as they were greeted at the royal palace by the Prince and Princess and their niece and nephew, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY

Prince Albert and Charlene were joined by their niece and nephew to hand out Christmas presents to children Photo: Getty Images

Never one to disappoint, Charlene looked as chic as ever. Hoping to keep out the cold weather the 37-year-old wore a high-neck black turtle neck jumper covered by a stylish Akris cream cape. Finishing off the look she rocked black leggings with $655 Stuart Weitzman Reserve boots.

The couple’s own children weren’t present at the gift giving event but are no doubt looking forward to spending time with their parents over the Christmas holidays. Earlier this month the twins father spoke out about the twosome growing up.

Speaking to People magazine, the royal praised his wife, calling her a “great mother” and revealing that “She’s very eager to be with her children at all times. She’s up with the kids at 6, 6.30 and takes them through the morning, every day.”

The royal couple handed out presents to children at the royal palace in Monaco Photo: Getty Images

“I don’t think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren’t as good a mother as she is,” he added.

The couple recently celebrated their son and daughter’s first birthday on December 10. The proud parents “set aside the whole day” to celebrate the milestone birthday. “We just want the family time,” said their father. “I want to take some pictures, some movies of them, so it’s just going to be a family day.”