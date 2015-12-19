Queen Elizabeth kicks off Christmas boarding a train to Sandringham

All aboard! Queen Elizabeth proved she's almost like the rest of us common folks boarding a passenger train to Norfolk on Thursday, where she will spend Christmas at her country Sandringham estate.

Unlike the other train commuters, England's longest reigning monarch was, but of course, given VIP treatment. Her Majesty along with her husband Prince Philip were given a first class carriage cordoned off for themselves.

As they've done in previous years, the royals took the 10:44 a.m. train from King's Cross in North London to King's Lynn in Norfolk. The small train station is located just a few minutes away from Sandringham.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The Queen boarded the 10:44am train from King's Cross Photo: Getty Images

Eager to kick off the Christmas holidays, the Queen was all smiles as she arrived at King's Cross in the morning. The 89-year-old monarch kept warm from the winter chill in a blush pink coat and carried her favorite black leather handbag.

The royals were believed to have purchased first class tickets for $81.80 in advance, traveling with a few protection officers who will have stopped other passengers from entering their part of the train.

Prince Philip took a book for the 1 hour 37 minute journey Photo: Getty Images

After arriving at King's Lynn, Her Majesty, wearing a floral headscarf, left the platform via a side entrance – which was renamed the Queen's Gate when the station was given a refurbishment three years ago. She was then led to a waiting Range Rover for the final leg of the journey to Sandringham.

Every year, the Queen and Prince Philip spend the festive holiday season in their country estate and invite members of the royal family to celebrate Christmas with them. Prince William and Kate Middleton and their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte live nearby at Anmer Hall, also located on the estate.

The Queen arrived at King's Lynn, just a short drive away from Sandringham Photo: Getty Images

In keeping with tradition, the royals attend a Christmas Day service at the parish church of St. Mary Magdalene, before returning to the Queen's 20,000-acre estate for their Christmas lunch.