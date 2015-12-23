Royal families' 2015 holiday cards and photos

Happy holidays from the royals! From Scandinavia to Jordan, we've rounded up the festive shots released by the world's royal families to celebrate this special time of year. <br> King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan, along with their four children – Prince Hashem, 9, Princess Iman, 19, Princess Salma, 15, and Crown Prince Hussein, 21 – wished everyone a Happy New Year with this family portrait. <br> <br> Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Prince Harry released his own seasonal greeting card and we love it! The note featured his favorite moment of 2015: meeting 95-year-old war veteran Tom Neil. <br> Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco released their Christmas card featuring their 1-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Crown Prince Jacques. <br> Photo: Chris Morris / Palais Princier de Monaco
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium posed with their children (from left) Prince Gabriel, Princess Eleonore, Prince Emmanuel and future Queen Crown Princess Elisabeth during the yearly Christmas Concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Swedish royal family released the most adorable photos and videos of Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle baking traditional Swedish flatbreads for Christmas. <br> Photo: Kungahuset.se
At one point during the video Princess Victoria grabs her husband for an impromtu cuddle. <br> Photo: Kungahuset.se
Princess Estelle is growing into a gorgeous girl. This will be her last Christmas as an only child as her mother is pregnant and expecting a sibling for the Princess soon. <br> Photo: Kungahuset.se
The Norwegian royals released this traditonal portrait showing King Harald, Queen Sonja, their son Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit with their 3 children – Marius Borg Høiby (Mette-Marit's 18-year-old son from a previous relationship), Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre were captured putting the finishing touches to their beautiful fir Christmas tree. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Another shot sees the majority of Norwegian family seated while Crown Prince Haakon stands next to his 18-year-old step-son Marius Borg Høiby - whose tall stature is one of the most notable elements in the shot! <br> Photo: Getty Images
As far as the British royals, Prince William and Duchess Kate unveiled this adorable shot of their family. Cutie Prince George looks ready to make a break for it, while little Princess Charlotte sits smiling in her mother's lap. <br> Photo: Kensington Palace
Prince William's father Prince Charles also handed out his annual Christmas greeting featuring a cuddly shot of himself and wife Camilla. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The interior of the card gave a simple 'Happy Christmas' message. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's card features their daughters Princess Leonor, 10, and 8-year-old Princess Sofia. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Inside, the two sisters have proudly signed their names and titles under their parents' signatures. The message of the card reads: "Every day we have reason to find hope and peace in our hearts. We hope that the goodwill of Christmas will always light our way." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos of Greece posted a snap of their elegant holiday card, featuring their kids Princess Olympia, Prince Alexios, Prince Achileas, Prince Odysseas and Prince Aristide. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
